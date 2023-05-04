Five students who were affected by a technological glitch at Stowe High School had incorrect transcripts sent along with their college applications by the school, adding tension to an already fraught process for graduating students.
According to Lamoille South Unified Union superintendent Ryan Heraty and principal David Greenfield, the school has received no indication from any colleges that their decisions to accept or deny a Stowe student’s application was affected by this clerical error.
The glitch occurred in a process within Powerschool, the software Stowe High School and high schools across the country rely on to track school administrative information.
The high school was proactive in responding to family concerns about the matter and rectified the issue within a matter of days of its discovery, according to Heraty.
The family of Berenice Sarafzadeh was one of the first families to learn about the error after one of her son’s “safety schools” responded to his application by notifying him that he had not completed the minimum academic requirements to be considered for the program, which she knew to be untrue.
It turned out that the advanced dual enrollment courses Sarafzadeh’s son had taken in coordination with the University of Vermont had been excluded.
Sarafzadeh found high school counselors to be proactive in rectifying the situation, but since the error came just weeks before schools release their acceptance decisions, she believes there is no way to know whether the error affected his acceptance.
Formerly the chief operating officer at the Shelburne Museum, Sarafzadeh is now a deputy director at the Yale Center for British Art.
“For all we know, even though the transcript was corrected, and we called the schools, by then they might have already made a decision, right?” Sarafzadeh said. “They already had their pool of kids that were needed versus not, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it did affect his, at least my son’s admission.”
Sarafzadeh raised the issue in hopes the error doesn’t happen to other families and to make them aware of how it could affect their child’s college transcripts. Her ambitious son applied to and is waiting to hear from several Ivy League schools and has been accepted by New York University.
“We are hearing this year is an extremely competitive year for college acceptance. Even so, our students are being accepted at top tier colleges around the country such as Dartmouth, McGill, Northeastern, Ohio State, Boston College, NYU, Georgetown, our state flagship university, UVM, and many others,” Heraty said. “The students from Lamoille South are well prepared for any post-secondary experience they choose to pursue, and we are very proud of their hard work and accomplishments.”
