Five students who were affected by a technological glitch at Stowe High School had incorrect transcripts sent along with their college applications by the school, adding tension to an already fraught process for graduating students.

According to Lamoille South Unified Union superintendent Ryan Heraty and principal David Greenfield, the school has received no indication from any colleges that their decisions to accept or deny a Stowe student’s application was affected by this clerical error.

