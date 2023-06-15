Valedictorian
Highest GPA in class is: Astrid Young
Salutatorian
2nd Highest GPA in class is: Eleanor Zimmerman
Faculty Award
Awarded to the student of whom the faculty is most proud.
Carson Matckie
Alfred W. Hurley Award
Chosen by the faculty and awarded annually to the senior who possesses the qualities of scholarship, loyalty, and achievement.
Eleanor Zimmerman
National Merit Scholarship Program
This award is given to a student who has advanced to Finalist standing in the National Merit Scholarship Program of two thousand and twenty-three by demonstrating through distinguished performance high potential for future academic accomplishment.
Beck Wagner
Edward Salvas Memorial Alumni Scholarship
This scholarship is awarded to the senior who has made the most improvement in four years of high school.
Thomas Cooney
The Spaulding Memorial Scholarship
This scholarship is given to advance the education of a deserving senior, this senior should be an asset to Stowe High School by his/her example of good citizenship, community involvement, and interaction with the student body and faculty.
Peter Ellis
The Beverly Osterberg Memorial Scholarship
This scholarship is given to honor the memory of Beverly Osterberg better known as “Miss O.” This memorial scholarship is awarded to a deserving senior athlete who exemplified dedication to their sport or activity, showing leadership in their sport or activity at school and in their community.
Emaline Ouellette
Maisie Schnee
Michael Russell Memorial Scholarship
Given in memory of Michael Russell, a Stowe High School graduate, this scholarship has been established by his parents to honor his memory. This scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who has demonstrated leadership in the community, involvement in athletics, academic achievement, and perseverance.
Luca DeRuzza
Haven Sterling Shonio Memorial Scholarship
The Haven Sterling Shonio Memorial Scholarship is awarded to the graduating senior who will major in English and or Creative Writing and who epitomizes Haven’s positive persona, inspiring commitment to English, Creative Writing, the Humanities, and has a profound love of learning and an absolute infectious sense of humor.
Maisie Schnee
Alchemist Opportunity Fund Scholarship
This scholarship is granted to graduating seniors, based on academic merit and need who plan to attend a two- or four-year college or technical training or certificate program in 2023. Each year the Alchemist Foundation selects twelve scholars from local high schools to receive this ongoing financial and community support.
Rachel Stafford
Rose Stafford
The Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honor Scholarship
This scholarship is given by Vermont Student Assistance Corporation in recognition of outstanding academic achievement and participation in extracurricular activities/community service.
Astrid Young
Donald and Prudence Webb Science Scholarship
This scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who excels in science and whom seeks to pursue a career in science.
Carson Matckie
Concept2 Scholarship
Each year Concept2 is proud to award two scholarships to two seniors in the graduating class that will be furthering their studies and athletic interests in college in the upcoming school year. The recipients should be students that have excelled in athletics and had a solid academic performance during their high school years.
Benjamin Alekson
Henry Riley
Gardner Manosh Memorial Scholarship
This scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who has been accepted to an institution of higher learning and who exemplifies sportsmanship, honesty, and a positive attitude.
Morgan McKenna
Rotary Scholarships
Rotary feels that educated young people are our most important resource. The Stowe Rotary Club has invested heavily in the future of the graduates of Stowe High School for many years. Each finalist worked very diligently to complete both a required resume and a detailed essay on topics provided by the Rotary Scholarship Committee, and to then participate in a ten-minute interview. The recipients made a presentation to the Rotary membership at one of their weekly meetings.
Benjamin Alekson
Luca DeRuzza
Joshua Kelly
Emaline Ouellette
Rachel Stafford
Beck Wagner
Astrid Young
The Rotary “Service-Above-Self” Scholarship
This scholarship is based on four criteria: Leadership, School Service, Community Service, and Academic Improvement.
Dylan Sautter
University Of Vermont Green & Gold Scholars Award
This scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior in recognition of outstanding academic achievement.
Maisie Schnee
The Jackson Theodore Seivwright Memorial Scholarship
This scholarship is inspired by the memory of jack who will always be remembered for eagerly spreading a smile and his bold commitment to academic excellence, personal character, and community service.
Evan Reichelt
C.V. Starr Scholarships
C.V. Starr has awarded Stowe High School an endowment so that four-year scholarships may be granted to deserving graduates of Stowe High School. Selections are made on the basis of merit and need.
Benjamin Alekson
Jesse Brown
Sylvie Brown
Luca DeRuzza
Emaline Oullette
Dylan Sautter
Rachel Stafford
Rose Stafford
Astrid Young
