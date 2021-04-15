The search for Stowe High School’s next principal is down to two finalists, and the committee overseeing the hiring has made their interviews with both candidates available for the public.
Normally at this stage in the hiring process, the finalists would visit Stowe and hang out on campus for a day. However, both candidates are from out of state and unable to conveniently travel — one of them is in Florida and the other in China.
In lieu of that, the hiring committee has produced video interviews with both candidates.
The finalists are David Greenfield, currently assistant principal at Indian Ridge Middle School in Davie, Fla.; and John Muldoon, currently principal at Shanghai American School in Shanghai.
The Lamoille South Unified Union central office Monday shared a link to both candidates’ interviews with the hiring committee — Greenfield’s is 51 minutes and Muldoon’s is 86 minutes — as well as each candidate’s resume.
There is also a form for anonymous feedback on the candidates.
Feedback is requested by Monday, April 19, at noon. Superintendent Tracy Wrend will recommend one candidate for interview by the schoolboard at its meeting Tuesday, April 20.
To view the materials, bit.ly/3abVYzA.
Current Stowe High School principal Gretchen Muller announced in late December that she was hired as the new principal for Camels Hump Middle School.
She will stay on at Stowe until the end of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.