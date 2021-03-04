Stowe High School hosts a two-day COVID-19 testing clinic this weekend amid reports that the town has registered more virus cases than any other in Lamoille County during the past two weeks.
The testing clinic runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 6, and 9-2 Sunday, at 413 Barrows Road.
Testing is free and anyone being tested at the sites can take their own samples, using a short swab in the nose, rather than having a health care worker “tickle your brain,” as many are wont to say.
Register online ahead of time at healthvermont.gov/covid19testing, or just show up.
Testing is provided by the health department and CIC Health.
“If you got together with anyone outside your household, think you might have been exposed to COVID-19, or have any symptoms (no matter how mild) — get tested,” a statement from the organizers said. “Knowing if you carry the virus means you can act to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from COVID-19.”
According to the most recent health department data as of press deadline, in the two-week period ending Feb. 24, Stowe had between 41 and 80 new cases of coronavirus.
Every other Lamoille County town had fewer than 40 new cases.
Since the state started tracking cases exactly a year ago on March 5, Stowe has had 112 positive cases. Southern neighbor Waterbury has had similar numbers — 114 — while Morristown has had 77 positive cases.
In an email exchange with town and school officials this week, public health policy advisor Shayla Livingston said the Vermont Department of Health is trying to be proactive in towns that are seeing any change in rate, like Stowe.
“This is not an outbreak situation,” Livingston wrote. “Just doing our very best to get ahead of things and provide testing where we think it could help.”
Lamoille North superintendent Tracy Wrend said Wednesday that the district planned to resume in-person classes on Thursday, following the winter break.
She said she has not received information on any “community action” that would suggest students and staff would be affected by being in school.
As for the high school being used as a testing site, Wrend said it’s going to be set up as a drive-in style event, similar to the way Copley Hospital and others do it.
To be extra careful, though, she said the school will be thoroughly sanitized Sunday afternoon, just as it usually is on Wednesdays.
Wrend is happy the testing clinic is coming to Stowe, and said she highly encourages people to get tested frequently so anyone who might be asymptomatic can find out.
“It’s good for you, it’s good for your families, and it’s good for your neighbors,” she said.
The testing clinic was announced right around the same time Vermont told its educators they will be prioritized much sooner for vaccinations, something Wrend endorses, especially as a one-two punch with increased testing.
“Prevention through vaccination and continued testing have been goals of ours since the beginning of the pandemic,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.