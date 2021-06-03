Last year, Stowe High School’s graduating class resembled a drive-in movie at the base of Vermont’s highest peak. This year, seniors and their families will be able to get out of the car and sit with each other again in some semblance of normalcy after a very abnormal year.
Stowe’s commencement will be held on the varsity soccer field Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m.
With a more or less full spring sports season, a prom, and now graduation, the 2020-2021 school is already ending on a more upbeat note that last year did, when everyone had to abruptly pivot to online learning, the entire sports season was canceled and graduation was an affair of honking car horns and cow bells — OK, that last one was pretty innovative and memorable.
“We are really excited about the opportunity to host graduation outside,” principal Gretchen Muller said. “COVID has pushed all of us to shift our thinking and how we approach different situations and events. We are embracing a new way of celebrating our seniors that we believe will be memorable from how and where they walk to get to the stage to how we cheer them on. We all have so much to celebrate this year.”
According to Muller, each graduate will receive tickets for their immediate family and they will be provided priority seating. If there are additional family members or friends that want to attend the ceremony outside, they are welcome to bring their own chair or blanket. They will be allowed to sit or stand outside the area that will be roped off for priority seating.
Stowe’s graduation rain date is Friday, June 11, at 4 p.m. If both that and the 12th are expected to be completely rained out, the ceremony will be held indoors with limited seating for families only on June 12 at 11 a.m.
The school is also hosting a senior brunch for seniors and their teachers on Friday morning before rehearsal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.