It threatened to rain on Barrows Road all day Saturday, but held off. It was a fitting setting for the 50 students who graduated from Stowe High School, having lived through plenty of dark days in the past four years, but still managing to bring light to those dark places through it all.

Math teacher and featured speaker Sarah Horton, who is retiring at the end of this school year, said she started at Stowe High in 2001, right after 9/11 immediately changed the history books. Now, she’s retiring at the same time as 12th graders seniors who have turned into adults during another world-changing event.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.