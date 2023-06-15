Stowe High School graduates toss their mortarboards into the air during Saturday’s commencement. Fifty students received diplomas at the ceremony, which was able to be held outside at the Barrows Road campus.
Hans Huber of Stowe graduated from Holderness School with high honors in May. While at Holderness, he was captain of the undefeated football and lacrosse teams, earning MVP and All-New England Prep School Athletic Council first team in both sports during his senior year.
In addition, Huber was named U.S. Lacrosse’s All American and NEPSAC football player of the year and earned Holderness’ Webster Cup for athletic excellence.
Huber will attend Bucknell University to study finance at the university’s Freeman School of Business Management and play lacrosse in the Patriot League.
Stowe High School graduates toss their mortarboards into the air during Saturday’s commencement. Fifty students received diplomas at the ceremony, which was able to be held outside at the Barrows Road campus.
Photo by Alan Ouellette
Stowe High graduates robed in Raider green — some of the baseball players sporting bleached blond hairdos — march out to receive their diplomas Saturday.
Photo by Alan Ouellette
Stowe High graduates robed in Raider green march out to receive their diplomas Saturday.
Photo by Alan Ouellette
Maisie Schnee, this year’s UVM Green and Gold Scholarship winner, addresses the crowd.
Photo by Alan Ouellette
Valedictorian Astrid Young shares a laugh with teacher John Kennedy after he gave her the wrong speech to read.
Photo by Alan Ouellette
Featured faculty speaker Sarah Horton led Stowe High graduates in one last Raider cheer during Saturday’s commencement ceremony.
Photo by Alan Ouellette
Grads mix it up with their families after the ceremony.
It threatened to rain on Barrows Road all day Saturday, but held off. It was a fitting setting for the 50 students who graduated from Stowe High School, having lived through plenty of dark days in the past four years, but still managing to bring light to those dark places through it all.
Math teacher and featured speaker Sarah Horton, who is retiring at the end of this school year, said she started at Stowe High in 2001, right after 9/11 immediately changed the history books. Now, she’s retiring at the same time as 12th graders seniors who have turned into adults during another world-changing event.
She said she remembers, in the first weeks of the pandemic, working with a couple of students, socially distanced, on a trigonometry video to use in her very first online class. Those two students, and 48 others, received their diplomas Saturday.
“So, what happened in between?” Horton asked. “You developed into a group of students who shine through your individual passions in music, theater, sports, the arts, and academics. You made up for lost time due to COVID by entertaining us these last two years with fabulous plays, concerts, art shows and sports competitions. And I think I’ve been to almost every one of them.”
As a math teacher, Horton couldn’t resist listing off some a key data point about the Class of 2023.
“What’s most impressive is that you gave of yourselves and your time to your community through your 2,377.25 hours of community service over the last four years,” she said.
Ellie Zimmerman, the class salutatorian, said her classmates’ defining traits were, in retrospect, evident to her way back in third grade, when the kids at Stowe Elementary School were tasked with creating fake businesses to learn about money management. The ventures were myriad — popsicles and snack bars, sand art and mini golf, and an entire business dedicated to “moustache apparel.”
“At eight and nine years old, this was just us doing our thing. But looking back on it, I think it's an event that really defines our class,” Zimmerman said. “We are best characterized as a diverse group of creatives have out of the box fingers of people are passionate about what they do, and even more passionate about supporting each other through it.”
For all the sunshiny talk, however, remember those clouds on the horizon? Valedictorian Astrid Young used her speech to remind folks about the dark, patriarchal corners of one of Vermont’s most affluent communities.
She said attending Stowe High School was sometimes like being in a movie, where she was “typecast as the crazy, or too intense, girl.”
“This can dig away at someone, even more so when it looks like the boys in our community have been born with a form of Invincible respect and protection, and the girls are left to bear the burdens of their actions,” Young said. “As a result, the girls often feel like we have to compete, to turn on each other to fight tooth and nail for what little respect has been left over for us.”
Young’s speech, however, also cleared away the clouds, as she thanked the adults and classmates, especially the girls who share “a form of kinship that I feel is unique to young women who truly and deeply care about each other.”
Horton included one more number to put the smallness of Stowe in perspective, particularly for the students attending larger universities like the University of Michigan or her alma mater, The Ohio State University, which, she said are roughly 60 times the size of Stowe High School.
“You will be a number. That is until you find your people. So go looking for them,” Horton said. “Try a new activity. Join an intramural team. Volunteer. Get a part time job. Watch a sports game. There will also be a lot of variety of course selection. So, try something new. Again. And again. And again.”
Voting is open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. Readers helped shape the survey in May by nominating their favorites in each category. Voting is open through June 23. ONE VOTE PER EMAIL ADDRESS. Winners will be announced this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.