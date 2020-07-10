An employee at the Shaw’s Supermarket in Stowe has tested positive for COVID-19.
The store remains open, but the company, in a statement, said the store underwent a deep clean after the employee tested positive.
The employee, who has not been named, had not worked at the store since July 6, according to the statement.
“Since that day, the store has been through multiple cycles of our enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting process,” the statement reads. “In an abundance of caution, we conducted a thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the store.”
The statement says the store “will continue to follow an enhanced cleaning and sanitizing process in every department” and has “reaffirmed” with employees they need to wash their hands, practice social distancing, and sanitize surfaces every hour. Employees who show symptoms of COVID are told to stay home and call a doctor.
State Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, said on Facebook Thursday the store has been “an invaluable partner to our community” during the pandemic.
“Since the beginning, your associates have been there on the front lines serving us, shopping for our seniors and vulnerable populations, and answering our calls for assistance,” Scheuermann wrote. “Now it is our turn to stand by and support you.”
On Friday morning, store manager Jeremy Gilmond referred other questions to the head of Shaw’s community relations in Massachusetts, but she is on vacation until Tuesday.
In May, the Stowe Select Board passed a resolution “requiring” people to wear masks in public, and has repeatedly stressed the importance. The resolution, however, lacks an enforcement mechanism.
