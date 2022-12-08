Like many high school teens, Sarah Evans packed as much into her four years at Stowe High School as she possibly could and was in no rush to head off to college.

These days, she’s not in a rush to get anywhere unless there’s a strong tailwind. As you’re reading this, she’s somewhere between Dakar, Senegal, and Cape Town, South Africa, having set sail Monday for a month-long leg of a three-year global voyage.

Sarah Evans

Sarah Evans takes the helm of Maiden.
Maiden

Maiden and its all-female crew have a mission to sail around the world while raising awareness of the importance of girls’ education.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.