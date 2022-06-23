If you let 10-year-old Nora Silva tell it, it was all pretty simple.
“We were coming back from a lacrosse game and we're in the car and my mom had an allergic reaction,” she said. “When we stopped, she took both of her EpiPens, then I called 911. She was about to fall asleep and I kept her awake and then a cop came and then the ambulance came. After that, my dad picked me up and I went home.”
In fact, Silva acted calmly and quickly to ensure her mom received immediate treatment after she suffered a life-threatening allergic reaction on the road.
Michaela Silva, a Stowe resident and instructor at Mt. Mansfield Ski Academy, and her daughter had spent hours that early June morning at Burlington’s Liddy Field, where Michaela recalled the air and ground were so filled with pollen that the shoes and clothes of lacrosse players appeared to be dyed yellow.
Michaela suffers from various allergies to food and pollen, but had never suffered such an extreme reaction before. Two shots with the EpiPen she carried with her on that day did not slow the swelling in her throat as she was forced to pull off of I-89 and make an emergency pit stop on Route 2 near Richmond.
Nora had gone over what to do in an emergency with her mom and how to call 911 to request assistance, but the assumption had been that this emergency would likely occur at home; things get more complicated when you’re in an unfamiliar place.
But Nora didn’t miss a beat. She called 911 and was able to calmly let the operator know exactly where they were using nearby signage. Meanwhile, Michaela’s uvula had swelled up into her mouth and she had passed out. Nora stayed on the line with emergency responders for 20 minutes and took directions on how to monitor her mom’s pulse, removed any tight clothes her mom was wearing and was told how to perform CPR if her mom’s condition worsened.
“I was scared, focused and I was sad,” she said.
Nora monitored her mom’s condition until police and an ambulance arrived and rushed Michaela to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Nora had also contacted her dad through her smart watch for kids that contained her emergency contacts. Even after she was put on an epinephrine drip, Michaela’s throat was so swollen she couldn’t speak to reassure her daughter.
Even after Michaela returned home and the worst had passed, she continued to experience anaphylactic reactions over the next few days. Finally, her allergist discovered that she was having an extreme reaction to birch tree pollen.
Now Michaela carries double her former supply of EpiPens in case of emergency and has doctor’s orders to avoid extended time spent outside this summer, with birch groves strictly off limits, and Nora has some advice for other kids who might end up in life or death situations.
“I’d say keep calm,” she said.
Vermont State Trooper Chris Sweeney, who responded to Nora’s 911 call, was so impressed with her ability to stay cool under pressure and get her mom the help she needed that he attended a ceremony to honor Nora on one of the final days of her fourth grade year at Stowe Elementary School and presented her with a certificate of valor and courage.
Nora was met with a flurry of questions from her classmates about how she saved the day in a life threatening situation, but if you ask her the most important question — that is, does she really feel like a hero? — she’ll say yes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.