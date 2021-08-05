The Stowe Free Library is one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award came with a $3,000 grant that will help the library expand senior services.
“We are so excited to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said library director Cindy Weber. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our senior residents better and help us to enhance our senior services.”
As part of the grant, the director took an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. She subsequently reached out to professionals serving seniors in the community to see how the library could better serve that demographic. Staff also interacted with members of a senior center to determine specific needs.
The grant funds were then used to purchase laptops to help seniors with technology training and access to information. The grant helps the library achieve its goal of assisting and encouraging lifelong learning. It also addresses the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living’s concern for senior access to information, and it aligns with their goal of supporting healthy aging with an objective to “increase engagement to reduce impacts of isolation and loneliness on health and well-being of older Vermonters.”
The Stowe Free Library plans to implement technology training for seniors this fall. If you have an interest in assisting or partaking in the training, contact Weber at 802-253-6145.
