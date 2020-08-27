Stowe Free Library opens for walk-in service on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Walk-in hours, the number of individuals allowed into the building, and accessible areas of the library will be limited.
The library will continue to offer remote library and curbside services.
“We look forward to providing an increase in services and to reconnecting with our valued patrons and community members,” said Cindy Weber, library director.
Here’s how it all breaks down:
Library service will be available by phone or email Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All library materials should be returned in the book drop box on the front porch.
Walk-in service will be available Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 4 p.m.
• Onsite visitors will be limited to 5 at a time.
• Each visitor is limited to a 20-minute session.
• Due to state mandates, face masks are required.
• Sanitizing hands upon entry is mandatory.
• Social distancing within the library is strongly encouraged.
• Access to library materials will be limited to new releases. Requests for other material may be made.
• Library staff will provide printing and scanning services.
• There are no onsite programs scheduled at this time.
Curbside service will be available Monday through Friday with scheduled front porch pickups at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
• Items can be requested by filling out a request form available on the library website or by calling or emailing a librarian.
• Requested items, if available, will be checked out to the patron’s account and packaged. A pickup time will be arranged.
For information: 253-6145 or circulation@stowelibrary.org.
