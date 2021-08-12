Behind its classical pillars and burnished white facade, allegations of bullying and mismanagement are roiling behind the Stowe Free Library’s placid surface.
Three of the library’s five staff members quit in July, all citing a toxic workplace environment as a contributing factor to their exodus.
Only Cindy Weber, the library director of eight years, and Nancy Rumery, the children’s librarian, remain.
Cindy Stafford, the former circulation librarian, was the first to quit. In her resignation letter provided by the town of Stowe after a public records request, Stafford cited a pattern of behavior exhibited by a former coworker that she first reported in October 2020.
According to her, an unnamed coworker used a “crude hand gesture” to “angrily flip her off.” Stafford reported the coworker, but Weber took no action even though Stafford claimed her coworker’s behavior caused another coworker to have a panic attack.
Weber didn’t address the incident because there was no physical altercation involved, Stafford said.
Weber declined to comment, referring all questions to Stowe town manager Charles Safford.
Stafford detailed in her resignation letter one incident that prompted her to quit the next day. After Stafford seated a library visitor in the children’s section, she claimed a coworker, whose name was redacted by the town, berated the visitor to the point that they left and later called to ask for an apology.
Instead of mediating the conflict between Stafford and her unnamed coworker, Stafford said Weber reprimanded her in a report that was full of “inaccuracies.”
“While I devotedly served the patrons of the community I grew up in, I am being treated unfairly in a workplace environment that has become untenable,” she wrote. “The workplace has become toxic and morale has all but disappeared.”
Lauren Kelley, the technical librarian who also produced podcasts with Rumery, left just three days after Stafford. She did not note the toxic workplace environment in her resignation letter, instead focusing on her gratitude for the professional opportunities the library had given her.
When asked for comment, however, Kelley admitted all was not well at the library.
“I would definitely corroborate that the workplace had become hostile,” she said. “Staff dreaded going to work. There was tension all day and we felt that management downplayed what we were experiencing. It’s a shame because the Stowe Free Library has all the resources that other libraries in the state would give a lot to have. It was an unusually tough group of years for the library from 2018-2021, due to flood, fire, and pandemic. I'm very proud of the work I did for the community. I hope that this opportunity for reinvestment in the community is taken.”
The last to go, at the end of July, was systems librarian Marena Youngs. She claimed she was unable to provide two-week notice after receiving another employment opportunity she could not refuse.
“While I am saddened to leave the library and its patrons, the work environment is hostile and the behavior that has been permitted is not conducive to a healthy and productive work environment,” she said.
After being reached for comment, Youngs detailed specific incidents where she felt unsafe and unsupported by Weber in her capacity as manager.
Along with accusing Weber of ignoring the workplace bullying she and other librarians experienced at the hands of their coworker, she also said that she was left to fend for herself when she was made to feel unsafe by a library patron.
According to Weber, who identified this patron by name as someone who had been eventually arrested on a charge of threatening with a weapon, Stowe Free Library was warned of this man’s presence in the area by Morristown Library. After this man repeatedly attempted to get Youngs alone and made her feel unsafe, she reported it to Weber, who allegedly said, “What do you want me to do about it?”
“Cindy Weber is ill-equipped to handle any conflict and reacts aggressively when asked a question,” Youngs said.
A former librarian at Stowe Free Library from 2019 to 2020, who asked to be sourced anonymously due to fear of professional retaliation, corroborated Youngs’ account and described management during her tenure as “absent on a day-to-day basis.”
Reporting and retaliation
Youngs and the other librarians eventually reported the bullying they received from their coworker to their union representative, who told them to bring the issue to Safford.
From there, Youngs said, things “unraveled.”
Safford dismissed their concerns, she said, and she felt his attitude in the meetings was “demeaning.” It was only after getting their union representative involved that Safford agreed to bring on a consultant to mediate the situation.
“Employees raised concerns to me regarding an employee not treating other employees in a respectful manner, so I agreed to bring in an outside professional to assess the situation,” Safford said. “Also, to have the consultant work with employees on an individual and team basis to try to improve the work environment. Unfortunately, the employees left employment before the consultant we engaged had an opportunity to do so.”
After the librarians brought their concerns to Safford, Weber retaliated, according to Youngs and Stafford.
“(Weber) accosted me one morning when I first arrived at work to berate me about sharing information that got her in trouble with Charles (Safford). It was noted multiple times in my performance review ‘not to share library business with anyone’ and I was marked down for it. After our group got Charles involved, her aggressive behavior and retaliation increased,” Youngs said.
In her resignation letter, Stafford corroborated Youngs’s assessment, saying the incident where Weber shrugged off another incident of bullying by a coworker followed a “pattern of intimidation and hostility” directed at her by Weber since she first spoke to Safford about the coworker’s behavior and the lack of managerial action.
Safford said the mediator will stay on to encourage a better relationship between the remaining staff — Weber and Rumery — and new employees.
“The consultant will continue to work with (Weber), remaining employees and new employees going forward,” he said. “(Weber) and I will continue to monitor the situation and take corrective action as may be appropriate. However, our first goal is to bring resources to improve employee performance.”
According to Youngs, it’s likely Weber will remain in charge of the library for the foreseeable future.
When she and the other librarians said they had zero faith in Weber as the director, Safford replied that he thought she was “the best director the library has ever had.”
