Loren Polk is the new library director of Stowe Free Library. She starts June 19.
Polk holds a master’s degree in library and information sciences and a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science. She has been executive director at Aldrich Public Library in Barre since 2018 where her primary responsibilities included managing the nonprofit educational library with a collection of over 150,000 items and annual traffic over 80,000 patrons.
She created and managed budgets and managed a staff of 12, in addition to substitutes and volunteers, among other varied duties.
Prior to Aldrich, she was branch supervisor and librarian at Mid-Columbia Libraries in Kennewick, Wash.
Polk loves to connect libraries to the many facets of community life to improve the community as a whole. She is eager to work with such an active community as Stowe to marry the activities, celebrations and passions of people with the work of the library.
Polk takes over the reins as Cindy Weber retires after 10 years of service to the town and library.
Other Stowe library staff includes assistant library director and adult services librarian Molly Nesselrodt, youth services librarian Nancy Rumery, circulation librarian Timber Wright, and technical services librarian Maggie Wagner.
A retirement celebration for Weber will take place on Wednesday, June 28, at 3 p.m. at the library. A welcome reception for Loren will be held in July with details to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.