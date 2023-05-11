Loren Polk

Loren Polk is the new library director of Stowe Free Library.

 Courtesy photo

Loren Polk is the new library director of Stowe Free Library. She starts June 19.

Polk holds a master’s degree in library and information sciences and a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science. She has been executive director at Aldrich Public Library in Barre since 2018 where her primary responsibilities included managing the nonprofit educational library with a collection of over 150,000 items and annual traffic over 80,000 patrons.

