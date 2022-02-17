Welcome to Washington County, Stowe?
As the Vermont Legislature works to redraw the political map based on new census data, the dilemma continues about where to place Stowe, which saw a 21 percent population increase over the past decade.
Ever since the seven-person Legislative Apportionment Board last fall submitted its proposed maps to the Legislature to work on — or largely scrap, as the case has been — it was clear the town would cede some of its political territory to its neighbors to the north and east, at least when it comes to the House district map.
Now, the special legislative committee working on the Senate map has at least one draft map that would have Stowe join Washington County when it comes to Senate representation, even though the town is still geographically, educationally and economically aligned with Lamoille County.
As with everything related to redistricting, the maps being created by House and Senate committees are only rough drafts until they are finalized, but Stowe’s House member, Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, was worried that the idea of lumping Stowe in with Washington County was even being talked about. “Being removed from Lamoille County is really worrying,” she said.
The seven-person Senate Reapportionment Committee, at its meeting Monday, pulled up a map proffered by Franklin County Sen. Randy Brock, R-St. Albans.
Brock said the idea to put Stowe in the Washington County district came from an earlier draft that moved the small Lamoille County towns of Belvidere and Eden over to the Franklin County Senate district.
“We thought that just didn’t make sense,” Brock said. “There’s simply no connection, either county-wise or traffic-wise, or any other kind of -wise, between Belvidere and Eden and Franklin County.”
Meanwhile, Brock said Washington County’s population was down nearly 7 percent, and could use the electorate of Stowe to help boost that population and make it closer to 21,000 people per senator, the golden number legislators are aiming for with representation, based on the U.S. Constitution’s one-person, one-vote requirements.
“It came in right on the money, as far as Stowe,” Brock said, adding this map draft also adds Hardwick to Washington County.
The Senate Reapportionment Committee is a hand-picked group chosen just for this task, unlike how things operate in the House, where the Government Operations Committee is tackling that map.
The Senate committee is made up of Sens. Jeanette White, D-Putney, the chair, Brian Collamore, R-Rutland, the vice chair, Alison Clarkson, D-Woodstock, Bobby Starr, D-North Troy, Chris Pearson, P/D-Burlington, Andrew Perchlik, P/D-Montpelier, and Brock.
This difference in how the House and Senate are handling reapportionment irks Scheuermann, who has been bullish on getting lawmakers back to meeting in person. The House does so at least partially, but the Senate is still legislating remotely.
The Senate committee’s meetings are shown on its YouTube channel — bit.ly/3sOjwTw — but it’s clear the Senators have been doing homework with their maps outside those publicly-broadcast meetings.
“I believe these discussions are being held behind the scenes and behind closed doors,” Scheuermann said.
‘Not a good spot’
Lamoille County Sen. Rich Westman, R-Cambridge, said the whole thing makes him uncomfortable.
On the one hand, Westman wants to keep Lamoille County as intact as possible, noting people in Stowe and Belvidere and many of the towns in between intermingle when it comes to commerce, education, religion and access to human service agencies.
On the other hand, the population of Lamoille County is now over 26,000 people — and that’s minus Wolcott, which hasn’t been part of the Lamoille Senate district in two decades. With the Senate aiming for districts with only 21,000 residents per senator, he worries it will be tough to keep Lamoille County intact.
The other option would be to make Lamoille County a two-senator district, but that would be an even tougher push in the other direction, requiring another 15,000 voters to be added, which would mean pulling from the Northeast Kingdom, which is vast in geography but arguably meager in Senate representation.
“I’m sitting here wondering who to cut, and it’s not a good spot to be in,” Westman said. “I’m bound by the census numbers.”
Then there’s the question of how accurate Stowe’s census numbers even are. The count was completed in the early months of the pandemic, and countless people have flocked to Vermont and Stowe in the year and a half since then. Will those out-of-staters even stick around when the pandemic ends?
“I’d be very interested to know the real population of Stowe right now,” Scheuermann said.
A House divided?
The Stowe Board of Civil Authority — a 17-person body consisting of the five members of the selectboard, the 12 justices of the peace and town clerk Lisa Walker — met at the end of January to discuss the House map. Even though they all bemoaned the fact that some Stowe residents would no longer be part of the neatly packaged House district consisting of one representative serving the entirety of one town, they acknowledged the reality.
Board member Liz Lackey, who in an earlier meeting complained it was like she was being “voted off the island” based on the where the proposed lines were being drawn, reiterated that complaint — even though the most recent map cuts off a smaller portion of Stowe and lumps it with the four-town Lamoille-Washington House district, she is still part of that chunk being excised.
The board synopsized its meeting last week in testimony to the House Government Operations Committee.
“All present are disappointed in having part of the Town of Stowe amputated, even for this important purpose, but understand the reality of the situation so there was little substantive discussion regarding the loss of a piece of the town to another legislative district,” the letter from Leighton Detora, chair of the Stowe Board of Civil Authority, reads.
The board of civil authority also voted 7-3 against supporting a map that turns two-member House districts in single-member districts — something favored by Scheuermann and Rob Roper, a Stowe resident representing the Republican party on the Legislative Apportionment Board.
Scheuermann also begrudgingly accepted the reality of the situation, that even her own town isn’t on board with all single-member districts. She was disappointed that only 10 of the 17 members of the board of civil authority met to discuss the issue.
“I’m continuing to try and fight for single-member districts, she said. “But the board of civil authority has made my job defending it in the Statehouse more difficult.”
