New traffic signal

The Vermont Agency of Transportation last week activated the new traffic signal at the intersection of Route 100 and West Hill Road. The agency had given drivers a few days of lead time by having the lights flash yellow and providing warning signs well in advance.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

“Rush hour” has long been a grossly inaccurate way to describe making a left turn off West Hill Road during the afternoon commute. Now, drivers have the green light.

Last week, workers finally flipped the switch on Stowe’s very first tri-colored traffic signal, located at the corner of Route 100 and West Hill Road, one of the town’s worst intersections.

