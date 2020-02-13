Tennis fans’ eyes around the world were on Melbourne last month as the Australian Open kicked off the 2020 tournament season.
For Stowe-based Grand Slam Tennis Tours, it also got people thinking about the game. And even though, for many people, the last time the company was on the radar was for its short-lived but highly enjoyable Stowe Mountain Classic, the company has been busy in the world of tennis.
Ahead of the Open, Grand Slam marketing and events manager Kyle Ross served up some news about the company.
He said Grand Slam took more people to the 2019 Australian Open — upward of 500 of them — than any other travel company in North America.
“I think it also speaks to our position as one of the leading global tennis tourism agencies,” Ross said.
The big news for this year is the company’s partnership with the Laver Cup, an international men’s tournament that pits European players against players from the rest of the world. A relatively new tournament — it was first played in 2017 and became an official Association of Tennis Professionals-sanctioned tour event last year — the Laver is coming to Boston this year.
After being played in Prague, Chicago and Geneva, it’s about as close as Grand Slam could hope for — “right in our background,” Ross said.
Ross said Grand Slam has been named an official North American travel partner for Laver.
“This puts us in some very good company as one of only three such partners globally, and I guarantee we’re the only one working out of a barn on a quiet country road in Vermont,” Ross said.