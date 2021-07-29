The town of Stowe will be getting essentially two emergency response vehicles in one when it buys a combination fire engine/rescue vehicle the fire chief calls a “Swiss Army Knife” of a truck.
The price tag on the vehicle: roughly $690,000.
According to town manager Charles Safford, voters at town meeting approved replacing Fire Department Engine One this fiscal year at the price of $650,000, but that anticipated a higher trade-in value for a couple of the trucks in the town’s current fleet — instead of $15,000-$20,000 each, their value is now listed at $5,000 apiece.
The organization Stowe Volunteer Firefighters, Inc., is poised to give the town up to $30,000 to close that gap, if the resale values don’t tick upward.
“I was kind of shocked by the limited amount of trade-in value,” selectboard chair Billy Adams said at Monday’s board meeting.
Safford said yellow vehicles apparently don’t have as much resale value and major manufacturer American LaFrance went out of business in 2014, and those vehicles are becoming harder to service.
Fire Chief Kyle Walker said buying a rescue truck and fire engine together in one allows the crew to show up on the scene with six people and all the equipment they need, “versus hoping someone’s going to come behind us with another truck.”
“So, the goal was to literally create the Swiss Army Knife of fire trucks,” Walker said.
Walker said it will take 220 working days for the manufacturer to build the truck, from the time the town places the order. Safford said the town doesn’t put down deposits on fire trucks and will “pay for it on satisfactory delivery.”
Keeping the faiths
Also at Monday’s meeting, the selectboard approved a request by the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition to place a winter holiday display on the Village Green this year in conjunction with Stowe Vibrancy’s holiday celebrations.
The display will aim to represent the faiths of six different churches that belong to the coalition: Baha’i, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, Stowe Community Church and Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
The display will be designed by local artist/architect Aron Temkin.
Selectboard member Nick Donza said he did some internet sleuthing before Monday’s meeting and discovered there are about 4,200 organized religions in the world.
“We’re a tourist destination. We get a lot of them here,” Donza said. “What happens if someone shows up in this town and they’re not represented in this, and they feel left out?”
Rabbi David Fainsbilder said he understands, as a person of Jewish faith, what it’s like to drive through a town and see all kinds of Christmas-related iconography and none representing his faith. He said the Interfaith Coalition is a diverse group of faiths and represents the vast majority of religious people who live here. He added it would be “impossible, and maybe even a little bit dangerous” for the group to present something not represented locally.
Father Rick Swanson added that the majority of American religious holidays represented celebrate during the stretch between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, which is when the display will be erected.
Safford noted that U.S. Supreme Court rulings have prohibited towns and cities from governing speech when it comes to signs and displays. They can only govern things like size and dimensions.
“We’re not supposed to get intimately involved in the specific content,” Safford said.
