Stowe has changed over the past 50 years, but one thing has been a constant, Les Pike’s dedication to Stowe and his commitment to public service.
For the past 50 years and continuing through today, Pike has been an inspiration and a leader, holding several positions on Stowe Fire Department, including first assistant chief. The roles he will always be remembered for are friend, mentor and as an example of what service is all about.
There were few dry eyes in the room when members of the department and their invited guests convened for the first time since the start of the pandemic for its annual awards banquet. It was a wonderful evening to reconnect, and reflect on a difficult time for the nation, community and first responders.
“Les Pike is the model for how all firefighters should conduct themselves and approach the job,” said Scott Reeves, acting chief of Stowe Fire Department. “We are all so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with, and learn from, Les. On behalf of the membership, and our community, please join me in showing gratitude for the sacrifices Les and his family have made for all our benefit.”
In addition to honoring Pike, the members of the department also recognized John Schnee, former first assistant chief. Schnee retired in 2019, but due to COVID-19 his award was not given out until this year.
Reeves was recognized as Officer of the Year and received a commemoration of his 15 years of service. John Duston was recognized as firefighter of the year, while Tim Lambert was awarded Rookie of the Year.
Years of service awards were issued to Lt. Michael Ganz and firefighter Steven Berlin.
