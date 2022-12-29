Les Pike

Longtime Stowe firefighter Les Pike, left, who was recently honored for his service, with his son Dan, who is a Stowe Fire Department captain.

 Courtesy photo

Stowe has changed over the past 50 years, but one thing has been a constant, Les Pike’s dedication to Stowe and his commitment to public service.

For the past 50 years and continuing through today, Pike has been an inspiration and a leader, holding several positions on Stowe Fire Department, including first assistant chief. The roles he will always be remembered for are friend, mentor and as an example of what service is all about.

