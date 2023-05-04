The Stowe Fire Department is looking to expand its ranks and will hold an open house next week to give would-be firefighters a chance to visit with the fire department and see if they’ve got what it takes.
Stowe is one of dozens of fire departments across the state participating in what Vermont Department of Public Safety is dubbing Operation Mayday. The Stowe open house event is Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m.-noon at the town public safety headquarters on South Main Street.
“We’re looking for people who have the time to give, because it is a huge commitment, particularly when it comes to training,” fire chief Scott Reeves said.
He said there are 23 people on the fire department roster, at various levels of time commitment. When Reeves first joined the squad in 2007, he said, there were 45 people on the roster, and many of them were long-serving volunteers with a lot of fire experience.
The training involves a 220-hour course that takes about seven months to complete, although the town covers that expense, and the department has its own in-house training program.
Reeves said there’s a new class graduating from the fire academy in May, with five Stowe firefighters in the bunch, which will give the department five new Level 1 certified firefighters.
Next up for them will be real-world experience that only comes when something catches fire, and the blaring trucks are toned out.
A relatively new model in recent years puts two full-time paid officers on the roster, which Reeves said means there’s always someone on the clock at the public safety building so new volunteers can stop by and bone up on some studying between the regular training nights every other Thursday.
Although the numbers are down, and many of the veterans who were with Stowe Fire Department have moved on, Reeves said he’s got a good crew — he just wants more. As with any volunteer gigs, a handful of people are doing most of the work.
“We have a new, young group of members who are eager and enthusiastic, and they are doing a great job,” he said.
