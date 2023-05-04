The Stowe Fire Department is looking to expand its ranks and will hold an open house next week to give would-be firefighters a chance to visit with the fire department and see if they’ve got what it takes.

Stowe is one of dozens of fire departments across the state participating in what Vermont Department of Public Safety is dubbing Operation Mayday. The Stowe open house event is Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m.-noon at the town public safety headquarters on South Main Street.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.