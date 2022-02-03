Samantha Purnell and Brian Munch are Stowe’s newest firefighters.
The two recently joined the department, along with Nicholas Chegwidden who returns to the department from active military duty.
“It is exciting to see fresh faces and new energy coming into the fire service,” said Scott Reeves, interim chief. “The fire service is changing, and we are bringing in the next generation of firefighters to serve the community.”
Purnell is following in her father Lance Purnell’s footsteps. He was a former officer in the department. She is currently a supervisor with the Mt. Mansfield Ski Patrol and an EMT with Stowe EMS.
Munch, a supervisor at Stowe Mountain Resort, is also an EMT with Stowe EMS.
Recent training opportunities and the implementation of a scheduling system have created opportunities for new members like Purnell and Munch to join the department.
The Stowe Fire Department is actively recruiting new members. Stowe has more year-round residents and visitors, construction continues across town and the demands on the department continue to increase.
“The department is looking for individuals who are ready to dedicate themselves to learning and building skills,” said Reeves. “More firefighters mean improved response times and better emergency preparedness.”
To learn more, contact Lt. Mike Ganz (mganz@stowevt.gov) or visit dps.stowevt.gov/sfd.
