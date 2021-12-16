Stowe’s fire chief has been fired.
Kyle Walker was dismissed from his post Wednesday night nearly a year after he was placed on leave following allegations that he raped a woman several years ago when he was an on-duty Stowe police officer.
Town manager Charles Safford said Wednesday that Walker had been given “performance goals” that included a requirement that he regain public trust in his ability to lead the fire department, and Safford felt Walker had not met that requirement.
Safford, per Stowe’s town charter, has firing and hiring authority for town employees, but he said Walker has five days to appeal his decision to the town selectboard. Safford said if an appeal comes, the selectboard is not required to meet in public, since it will be taking on the role of a de facto jury in the termination.
“We’ve been in a holding pattern for a period of time, and we need to move forward,” Safford said Thursday, when asked why he dismissed Walker. He said his focus is now on making sure the fire department is suitably staffed and operating.
Walker did not immediately return a request for comment.
Walker was fired as a part-time police officer this past spring after a Vermont State Police investigation into allegations that he had sexually assaulted and stalked a woman over a period of years when he was a full-time cop. Prosecutors declined to formally charge Walker on sexual assault, lewd and lascivious conduct and neglect of duty.
Walker admitted to having sex with the woman on numerous occasions, while on duty, but maintained the relationship was consensual, which the alleged victim denied.
Because there were no formal charges levied, Safford allowed Walker to continue as fire chief, even after his alleged victim came forward to the Stowe Reporter with her story, and after relentless pressure for Walker to resign or Safford to fire him.
Becky Gonyea, the executive director of the Morrisville-based domestic and sexual violence prevention and advocacy organization Clarina Howard Nichols Center, said Thursday she was pleased with the outcome.
“We obviously want to thank the town for making the decision to terminate Walker as fire chief,” Gonyea said, “This will allow the town to heal and for a sense of safety and trust to be restored.”
This is a developing story and will be updated. A full story will appear in the print edition of the Stowe Reporter next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.