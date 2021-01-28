The cost of running Stowe has crossed the $13 million mark for the first time.
On Monday, the town adopted next year’s budget and forwarded it onto voters for approval at Town Meeting Day, March 2. It calls for $13,004,014 in spending, an increase of just under 1 percent.
If approved, it would do that rare thing in government spending — reduce the town tax rate. That might come as relief to Stowe voters, who will pay significantly more in taxes tied to education spending.
Property taxes to the tune of roughly $9.93 million will pay the bulk of the $13 million budget, with an additional $3.1 million coming from other revenue sources — along with $167,000 of surplus carry-forward.
“I think it’s a good budget,” board vice chair Billy Adams said during Monday’s meeting ahead of signing off on it.
Capital Ps
There is about $370,000 set aside for capital improvements in the proposed budget, but town manager Charles Safford said only the most essential projects were highlighted.
Safford said Wednesday the projects seemed feasible largely because the town closed out its South Main Street sidewalk project, which was helped greatly by the state, which was doing a concurrent overhaul of Route 100.
Those projects are:
• Renovations to the Stagecoach Road bridge over Moss Glen Brook, $240,000.
• Streambank stabilization of the Little River on Moscow Road, $115,000.
• And the first part of a multi-phase project to replace the town highway department garage, $15,000.
The capital projects fund was also helped by better-than-expected business from Stowe’s hospitality sector. Despite dour predictions in mid-2020 about the amount of money the town would bring in from its 1 percent local option tax on rooms, meals and alcohol, it appears things weren’t quite as dire as anticipated.
The town can normally expect about $1 million in revenue from that small slice of the usually-robust hospitality sector, but amid tanking restaurant and hotel business in the pandemic’s first couple of months, the town figured that number would be cut in half.
The town uses that revenue from the option tax to fund infrastructure improvements and pay portions of the debt on the Stowe Arena and the $3 million power line burial project that wrapped up last fall. It was anticipated the loan payments would gobble up most, if not all of the option tax revenue.
Who’s on the ballot
There are two seats open on the selectboard, and one of them will be filled by a new person, with Morgan Nichols stepping down from the board after her two-year term ends Town Meeting Day.
Formally declaring herself a candidate to replace Nichols is Jo Sabel Courtney, a 2020 Democratic candidate for the Legislature who ran against and lost to incumbent Republican Heidi Scheuermann.
According to town clerk Lisa Walker, as of Tuesday, there was one other interested candidate, Bart Newhouse. Newhouse submitted his consent form late, so he won’t appear on the ballot, but Newhouse told the Stowe Reporter that he intends to run as a write-in candidate for the two-year term.
Current selectboard chair Lisa Hagerty is running unopposed for another three-year term.
Also unopposed on the ballot will be Ellen Thorndike, to keep her position as lister.
Leighton Detora intends to continue his streak as town moderator, and no one signed up to take it from him. Detora was first elected moderator at the 2007 town meeting.
Praise for police
Police chief Don Hull had a good night during Monday’s meeting, as the department was honored for its work in nabbing the person accused of eight acts of arson in town over the past two years.
Jeffrey Nolan was arrested Jan. 12 after police identified him as the man on surveillance video lighting the Stowe Cable Systems building on fire. After a brief post-arraignment release back into the community, Nolan is being held in jail on federal charges.
The selectboard honored the investigators who worked to catch Nolan — Stowe Police Department, particularly Det. Fred Whitcomb; Vermont State Police’s Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz; and special agents Alex Schmidt and Tam Vieth of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. It was revealed during the board meeting that Schmidt also lives in Stowe.
Stowe Theatre Guild president Cheryl Casey gave police a shout-out at the meeting, too. The group lost many of its props and costumes stored in one of the buildings that was lit on fire, Stoware Commons. That structure was so damaged it had to be demolished and built anew.
“We wanted to just kind of show up and say thank you ourselves in person to whoever might be here and support the resolution,” Casey said.
Hull was also personally honored with a “game ball” from Stowe Mountain Resort, for his leadership last ski season in helping keep the road up to resort safe. Resort vice president and general manager Bobby Murphy said Hull stepped up after the “perfect storm” that was Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend 2020 — a literal winter storm that ground traffic to a halt to the extent that it took a state highway plow truck two hours to get from the middle of town to the resort.
“Stowe PD stepped up with the digital signage in town to alert guests heading to the resort, prior to them getting to the resort, catching them in town, providing some information before they got too far up the road,” Murphy said. “That went into effect in the second half of last season. And that made a major impact on the guest experience, educating folks as they came up the road.”
