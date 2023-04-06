Stowe farmers who participate in a local ag-based tax stabilization program will pay more in property taxes going forward, but still less than if they enrolled their land in the state’s current use program and significantly less than non-farming folks.

Last week the town re-upped its agreement with four farm families to tax their farm and forestland using reduced appraisal values, a deal that has been in place in Stowe since the early 1970s.

Ricketson Farm

A field of dandelions on Stowe’s Ricketson farm.
Keewaydin Farm

Les Pike, co-owner of the century old Keewaydin Farm said the tax break saved his family $21,000 in taxes last year, more than the small but well-regarded farm produced.

