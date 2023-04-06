For local faith leaders and some members of their congregations, this week’s Easter and Passover holidays are just an appetizer before a main event of biblical proportions.
The following weekend, a rabbi, a priest and a pastor will head to the Holy Land.
Three members of the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition — Rabbi David Fainsilber with the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, Father Rick Swanson with St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, and Rev. Dan Haugh with Stowe Community Church — are leading a trip to Israel with about 40 other people.
The group will spend a week, April 16-24, in what is essentially the cradle of religion for billions of people. Israel plays a foundational role in many faiths, particularly the big three monotheistic, Abrahamic ones — Christianity, Judaism and Islam.
Haugh said the trip “will help make all the stories become more alive.” He said much of the events in the Bible take place in Israel, whether that be the Hebrew Bible — which Christians refer to as the Old Testament — or the New Testament, which deals primarily with the life and death of Jesus Christ and his resurrection and beyond.
“For us to better understand the Jewishness of Jesus, in his time, helps our Christian faith more,” Haugh said, speaking to Christ’s Hebrew ancestry. “To actually be walking in the footsteps of Jesus, to be at the places where he did his ministry, did his teachings, to get a sense of what it would have looked like and felt like, I think for Christians, is really important.”
Homecoming
April in Israel, especially this year, resonates with Fainsilber, who will be there for the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.
The holiday, which in Hebrew is called Yom Ha’atzmaut, runs from sunset on April 25 until nightfall on the next day. It’s the day after the main trip ends — he and Haugh are staying in the country for a little longer after the official tour is over — but Fainsilber said you can feel the excitement even in the build-up to the day.
Fainsilber said with the end of the Holocaust and World War II came a return of Israeli autonomy, but there were other reasons to return to the Holy Land.
“In the course of Jewish history, we have been oppressed, and so there’s this political will to gain independence, gain autonomy, gain political will and to secure the nation of our people,” he said. “What the state of Israel has meant overall for Jews has been a real revitalization of Jewish life and Jewish culture and, wrapped into it, Israeli culture, arts, sciences, economics.”
Israel’s April calendar is rife with Christian and Jewish holidays. The group begins its tour on Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated a week later than the American holiday.
There are also two other important days for Jews — Yom HaZikaron, which honors Israelis killed in war or by terrorism, is April 24-25; and Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, is April 27-28.
Fainsilber said that although Jews “haven’t been the folks in charge in Israel” for all the past 2,000 years or so, the area continues to play a significant part of their prayers.
“The idea we have around a redeemed world involves an in-gathering, or coming back to Israel, traditionally,” he said.
Living history
Fainsilber is very familiar with the Holy Land — he’s been half a dozen times and spent a year there as part of his rabbinical studies — and Haugh has been twice, but only with other Christians and Christian tour guides.
Swanson has never been, but he’s not treating the trip as a pilgrimage. Instead of a yearning to see the sites of battles fought by King David or to walk the Via Dolorosa — the route marked by 14 Stations of the Cross that represents the path Jesus walked carrying the cross upon which he would be crucified — just for the sake of seeing ancient locations, Swanson said he is more interested in seeing how local residents in 2023 interact with ancient history.
“All his teachings, the tons of miracles, running across, back and forth, walking on water, so on and so forth? I’m less interested in seeing that,” Swanson said. “I’m more interested in experiencing the relationships and experiences that are considered holy by the people that currently live there.”
Swanson said he doesn’t mean to sound flippant when he expresses a casual disinterest in history for history’s sake, but said he’d much rather experience something like the thrice-daily ritual of current-day Jews praying at the Wailing Wall than to see the Church of the Holy Sepulchre just because that’s where Jesus was purportedly buried.
“This is holy space because we invested in it, not just because of the rock,” Swanson said.
Fainsilber added, “If you focus too much on history, you’re looking at the past, and you’re not in the present, you’re not thinking about the future, and you’re just butting heads with ‘this is my piece of history,’ ‘no, it’s my piece of history.’”
In some places, history takes a back seat. The group is landing in Tel Aviv, which will give the travelers a chance right off to adjust any preconceived notions of an ancient biblical holy land. The city, population 468,000, is a highly secular Western-style city on Israel’s sweeping Mediterranean coast, and is considered a hot vacation spot, including being known as one of the world’s top LGBTQ destinations.
“It’s the Miami Beach of the Holy Land,” Haugh said.
Contrast that with Jerusalem. It’s a holy city for Christians, Jews and Muslims, with a wall separating it into two halves and a constant push and pull for supremacy between Israel and the Palestinian state.
“Jerusalem is this hive of religious activity, theology and thought, and when I say hive, I mean really vibrant and also tense,” Fainsilber said.
All together
Haugh said it was a jarring experience for him to visit Bethlehem, the site of Jesus’s birth, the first time, and discovered it was far from the bucolic place one envisions listening to Christmas carols. Instead, it was loud, a bit polluted, with a wall running through the middle — graffiti on one side, not on the other.
“That’s the real life, the tension and the turmoil,” he said. “You’ve got Israelis and Palestinians and Muslims and Christians and Jews there, and it’s fascinating, and it’s real.”
Swanson said the Episcopal Church, and other Christian denominations, often get called upon to take one side or the other in the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.
“What does it mean to be an American Christian going to the Holy Land with no background other than having read the Bible, studied it and hopefully offered reflections on it?” he wondered. “I’m not Israeli. I’ve never been there. How can I walk in and say, ‘this is what needs to happen?’”
It has been a tumultuous month in Israel, as longtime prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to limit the authority of the country’s Supreme Court led to widespread protests. But, according to the tour outfit in charge of the Stowe Interfaith trip — Keshet Educational Journeys, which has been leading trips since 1996 — “things have returned pretty much to normal.”
“Even at the height of the demonstrations and the national debate about judicial reform that involved hundreds of thousands of Israelis, it is important to stress that despite their volume, the demonstrations were non-violent, and, in many cases, demonstrators brought their young children with them,” Keshet vice president and educational director Daniel Ehrlich said in a March 31 update.
