This time of year, it’s easy to find a Nativity scene depicting the birth of Jesus in the manger, or a menorah being lit one night at a time. But the holiday display in Stowe shows so much more.
Located on the village green at the corner of Main and Park streets, the display is the work of the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition, a partnership that sees people from six different faiths working together for the larger community, religious or secular.
The Stowe Reporter asked local faith leaders who are part of the coalition what this time of year means to them and their communities.
• What does this time of year mean to you and those within the faith community you represent?
Jack Wool, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stowe: As Gwen Matthews wrote in her prayer, "You are the Holiday Miracle," “We turn toward our holiday celebrations and search for common threads of meaning.”
We appreciate the time to reflect, rejoice and remember. We mark the coming of light in both spiritual and physical manifestations — the winter solstice, the festival of lights, the celebration of Jesus’ humble birth in a manger.
We gather to reflect on ourselves, our society, the year past, what we have done and how we can be a better light in this world. We rejoice in the gift of being, the interdependent web of all existence, and the spiritual opportunities that the new year brings. We mark remembrance of those no longer with us and how their memories are a blessing.
Rev. Dan Haugh, Stowe Community Church: In the Christian tradition, the four weeks leading up to Christmas are called Advent. This is an intentional period of watching, waiting and preparing for the coming of Christ. Each of the Sundays before Dec. 25, we light an Advent candle that represents certain themes of hope, peace, joy and love. During this time of year, rather than focusing on material wants, we look toward the inner qualities that can change hearts and transform lives and communities. To us, this is the real gift of the Christmas season, and one that can continue long after the trees are taken down and the ornaments are stored away.
Rabbi David Fainsilber, Jewish Community of Greater Stowe: The height of humanity is in our ability to raise the sparks of life for others in dark times. In the winter season with these dark short days, there is light to be found in our shared humanity through empathy.
Father Rick Swanson, St. John’s in the Mountains: In the Episcopal Church, the formal name of the holiday is The Feast of the Incarnation: The Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Yes, we hear the story of Christ’s birth in the Gospel of Luke proclaimed on Christmas Eve, but we tell the faith story of “God is with us,” in the Gospel of John, 1:14: “And the Word became flesh and lived among us, and we have seen his glory, the glory as of a father's only son, full of grace and truth.”
Father Jon Schnobrich, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church: For Catholics, this time of year celebrates the birthday of Jesus Christ, the son of God and savior of the world. Catholic doctrine holds that Jesus Christ is both fully God and fully human — possessing both natures (divine and human) and thereby became the bridge that reunites humanity and divinity after humanity’s fall from grace in the Garden of Eden. Jesus is the second person of the Holy Trinity, revealed as the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Catholicism teaches that Jesus is perfect, divine love, made visible in human flesh.
Jim Charkalis, Baha’i Faith: Baha’is not only recognizes but accepts the prophets Abraham, Moses, Zoroaster, Buddha, Christ, Muhammed, the Bab and Baha’u’llah as the mouthpiece of God making no distinction among them. Baha’is believe in progressive revelation. The prophets are teachers in the same school. Their teachings are given in accordance to man’s capacity. They also foretold of the next prophet to come after them. Baha’u’llah came in the 1800s and brought the teachings for world unity.
Baha’is enjoy this time of year recognizing the birth of His Holiness Christ and Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights.
Father Paul Sebastian, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church: The real celebration of Christmas is to cooperate with Jesus to be saved from our sins. Christmas means celebrating “God with us.” When the king of Judah, Ahaz, refused to listen to Yahweh, the prophet Isaiah gave him a sign saying, “Behold, a virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall name him Immanuel" — that is, “God with us" — who will save the whole world by listening to the will of God and fulfilling it in his life.
• What readings or teachings, and from which text, are particularly relevant at this time of year?
Fainsilber: I love this Hebrew song called “Banu Choshech,” translated here:
“We came to drive away the darkness
in our hands is light and fire.
Everyone's a small light,
and all of us are a firm light.”
It calls to mind that each of us has a spark inside of us that can inspire others, that can hold firm against the darkness, and fight and strive for a brighter world.
Charkalis: Readings that are pertinent to this time of year from the Baha’i writings pertain to peace and unity in fulfillment of Christ’s promise of peace on Earth. Baha’u’llah tells us:
“These fruitless wars, these ruins and strifes shall pass away and the Most Great Peace shall come.”
“It is not his to boast who loveth his country, but it is who loveth the world.”
“The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.”
Swanson: Two themes emerge in the season of Christmas: we are loved and we are called to love. The Gospel of Luke tells the story of Christ’s birth, and the Gospel of John teaches the love shown to the world in Christ and how our lives are to reflect that love.
However, it is through Christmas carols that Christians learn and tell the story of Christmas most poignantly. From “O Little town of Bethlehem” to “Silent Night,” we hear the story of Mary and Joseph along with the shepherds and angels, yet we also sing about the reality of a broken world at war — physical, cultural, and personal — and God’s invitation to reorient our lives to seek peace and reconciliation in all situations.
Wool: This year our congregation focused on these words of parting. It is titled, “Now the Work of Christmas Begins,” by Howard Thurman.
When the song of the angels is stilled,
when the star in the sky is gone,
when the kings and princes are home,
when the shepherds are back with their flocks,
the work of Christmas begins:
to find the lost,
to heal the broken,
to feed the hungry,
to release the prisoner,
to rebuild the nations,
to bring peace among the people,
to make music in the heart.
Haugh: Of course, the story of the first Christmas is found in the Gospel according to Luke, a portion of which is famously quoted by Linus in “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Additionally, the theology of Christmas and the light of God coming fully into the world through Christ is found in the Gospel according to John. This verse especially is significant during the dark and long days of winter: “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”
One of the reasons Christians light candles during the Christmas services is to serve as reminders that the light of Christ has come into the world, bringing hope, peace, joy, and love to all of humanity and creation itself. We believe this is not just something that occurred once in a small rural village in Israel over 2,000 years ago, but continues today as we welcome the advent of God’s presence in our midst.
Schnobrich: For Catholics, the Nativity narratives are particularly meaningful. These come from the New Testament Gospels of St. Luke and St. Matthew, and a more theologically developed exposition from the beginning of St. John’s Gospel.
The catechism of the Catholic Church has some beautiful teachings and insights on this mystery that we call, “The Incarnation,” or “The Word Became Flesh.”
• Do you have any advice for offering or receiving well-wishes during this season?
Swanson: Respect, respect, respect. It is the Christians’ responsibility to enter the lives of our neighbors and learn about the abuses the Christian faith has imposed on non-Christians and amend those wounds. Wishing someone a blind “Merry Christmas” can reactivate trauma or simply remind non-Christians what the majority is able to do to the minority. It is our responsibility to learn from others and do the same in response.
Schnobrich: Unfortunately, Americans have gotten so uncomfortable with asking a simple question about another’s beliefs for fear of offending them. If someone wishes to offer greetings to another, my advice would be to simply ask them, “Do you celebrate any of the holy days?”
It saddens me as a Catholic priest that certain cultural trends have sabotaged the very human interaction of respectfully asking someone if or how they celebrate these days that are significant to so many of us, and then offering the appropriate greeting. I think we miss out on experiencing the human encounter with another and the true celebration of diversity among, us when out of fear of offending someone, we generalize greeting someone personally with, “Happy Holidays,” instead of actually encountering the person and asking them how they celebrate this beautiful time of year.
Charkalis: I like saying happy holidays instead of Merry Christmas because you may not know if the person celebrates Christmas, and the word holiday comes from Holy Day and this time of year is holy for Christians and Jews.
Haugh: If I am aware of the religious orientation of people, I will wish them a Merry Christmas or Happy Hanukkah and when people come to Stowe Community Church, we wish all a Merry Christmas. Generally speaking, I greet people with happy holidays when out in town.
Wool: A common blessing at the end of our services is to “Go in peace and be a blessing to the world." Our wishes for our friends and family respect the various traditions we draw from, so happy holidays, Merry Christmas, joyous New Year, Happy Hanukkah, all may all be heard.
Fainsilber: I like to wish people Merry Christmas who I know for sure are celebrating. I find “happy holidays personally unsatisfying because I tend to think that it is just referring to Christmas and the Gregorian or secular new years anyway.
I always appreciate when someone wishes me Happy Hanukkah. But when someone wishes me happy new year during our High Holidays that happen in the fall, or someone says Happy Passover in the spring, those are our major holidays, so I really appreciate that!
Sebastian: Christmas has become a commercial thing and many people think more about Santa and gifts than Christ during Christmas. It is very sad that in America people hesitate to wish someone Merry Christmas, because Christ is not in Christmas for many. When there is no Christ in Christmas, there is no love in the world, for God is love and Christ is that God who loved us so much that he died for us on the cross.
• What about this season brings joy to you, and how do you strive to bring joy to others at this time?
Wool: I greet each Vermont winter morning with joy as twilight transitions to dawn. The coming of light symbolizes the renewal we have in front of us. We strive to be a light to the world and celebrate the inherent worth and dignity of every person. Being here and alive allows direct experience of that transcending mystery, affirmed in all cultures, which moves us to a renewal of the spirit and an openness to the forces which create and upload life.
Sebastian: The birth of Jesus is a joyful season of celebrating the presence of God among the human beings. It is the greatest gift because it is the best form of God’s sacrifice and love to his people, and it brings more joy to me if I can recognize the presence of Christ in other people for everyone has been created in the image and likeness of God.
Swanson: What brings me joy is the Christian theological tradition of “God with us,” singing Christmas carols in church for 12 days, and being reminded that we are never alone because of Christ’s birth. My prayer is that my life and faith can reflect my beliefs to others.
Haugh: The smiles on my own children and all the children at Stowe Community Church bring me so much joy. We aim to make our many services, programs and events child-inclusive and welcoming for people of all ages, and the energy and love of our children warms even the coldest hearts. Additionally, as this is a season of giving, finding opportunities to give to those in need is especially meaningful. This is one of the ways in which we seek to display the care and compassion of God.
Fainsilber: Doing good works. Making sure our neighbors have what they need to survive and thrive. Oh, and all fried and delicious Hanukkah foods, like latkes and donuts.
Schnobrich: The celebration of the Sacred Liturgy is what brings the greatest joy to me, and being able to share that with my congregation allows that joy to shine like light out into the world.
• While ’tis the season be jolly, it is also, for many, the season for high anxiety, loneliness and depression. What can we all do to help those in need?
Haugh: Earlier in December, Stowe Community Church hosted a Blue Christmas service for all those for which this season is difficult and for those who lost loved ones. For others, I encourage offering prayers inside churches or synagogues and contacting organizations such as the United Way of Lamoille County, Department for Children and Families, Meals on Wheels, Clarina Howard Nichols Center, Lamoille Community House, Lamoille Family Center and Lamoille Food Share to ask how they can volunteer or contribute to help those in need.
Swanson: Naming and honoring the pain of life through special prayers, services and conversations are the most healing. Hiding behind the tinsel and Rudolph does nothing for the individual or the world at large to heal and find hope. Stowe Community Church hosts a Blue Christmas service every year and they invite everyone in our community to name, honor, weep, and simply be when the Christmas façade is seen as the only appropriate expression of the holiday season.
Second, do not expect that everyone is happy, excited or joyful, and respect those who struggle at this time of year by lowering your own façade as well.
Charkalis: We can all say prayers and those capable can give donations to the Lamoille Community House for the homeless and the food shelf.
Fainsilber: Make the walk across the street to bring something delicious to your neighbor. Or invite your elderly neighbor or single parent or young adult with no family in the area or anyone who might be struggling over for a meal.
Come purchase some Hanukkah maple syrup at JCOGS to benefit the Lamoille Community House.
And prayer never hurts. Keep those in need in your prayers and follow through with actions.
Sebastian: If everyone can spread love, peace and joy in the world like Jesus, there will be no place for loneliness, hunger, poverty, crimes, homelessness and depression.
Schnobrich: First, it is always important in times of celebration to be aware of those who do not have the blessings that we may. Prayer for those less fortunate is an important focus of this season for Catholics, especially considering the entire faith of Christianity began with the unplanned pregnancy of a teenage girl who gave birth to the God of the Universe in the poverty of a cave.
In action, our parish communities and our larger communities have sent gifts to those in assisted living homes, to needy children, and those who are homebound. There is so much joy in giving, for it is in giving that we receive!
Wool: Your question reminds me of Hebrews 13:2, “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.”
We strive for justice, equity and compassion in human relations. Toward this goal, I am guided by a quote attributed to Martin Luther King Jr., “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.” We must have the courage to do what we can, because the small things we do move us forward.
• Anything else you'd like to add about the holiday season?
Wool: The Interfaith holiday display shows that our community right here represents, contains and interacts cooperatively with all these faiths/spiritual beliefs present. We celebrate, value, cooperate and delight in our differences. We pray that this interfaith display encourages and suggests the importance of interfaith interaction in all communities, especially in today's world. It demonstrates an acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregations and communities.
Haugh: I love that the wider communities of faith share this special season together and this is a source of unity as we partner together to bring peace on earth and goodwill to all.
Charkalis: Baha’u’llah tells us, “Bestow my wealth upon my poor, that in heaven thou mayest draw from stores of unfading splendor and treasures of imperishable glory.”
