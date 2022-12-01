Stowe voters frustrated with decades of watching the state take most of their property tax money might have another option to offset some of that.

The selectboard Monday agreed to let voters on Town Meeting Day decide whether to adopt a new 1 percent local sales and use tax. The new levy would be in addition to a similar local option tax on rooms, meals and alcohol that already brings roughly $1 million a year into the town’s coffers.

