A group of local business and community leaders have established the Stowe Community Fund, a permanent philanthropic asset designed to build upon and evolve the work of the Stowe C19 General Relief Fund that was established to meet essential needs of our community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stowe fund will honor donor intent for gifts previously designated to continue the essential work that ensured the people in the community were food secure and healthy throughout the pandemic, while evolving that work over time into a broader effort to meet further needs of the workers and families, as well as the broader aspirations of the community.
“While our community’s response to the pandemic in the form of the Stowe C19 General Relief Fund has concluded, we have come to understand throughout these last 19 months that having supports in place for our workers and families helps strengthen our town as an inclusive and thriving place,” Stowe Community Fund board chair Leigh Pelletier said. “At the same time, we are committed to developing the capacity to connect all people who care with the issues and causes that matter to our community. It is this knowledge, aspiration and the commitment by so many in our community that led to the Stowe Community Fund.”
“We are very pleased to join the Stowe Community Fund as founding community investors,” said Bill and Charla Davis of Idletyme Brewing Company and Stowe Cable Systems. “Like the other investors, we understand well the needs of our community and believe a structured fund like this one, funded by the community itself, and with a volunteer citizen board in place to disburse the funds, is a logical and important step forward. We look forward to seeing the fund make a difference for the people of our community and to seeing it continue to grow.”
The following businesses provided a total of $42,000 to launch the fund: Davis Family Provisions, Idletyme Brewing Company, Stowe Cable Systems, Stowe Mercantile, Alchemist Foundation, Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate, Edelweiss Mountain Deli, Grey Fox Inn, Pall Spera Company Realtors, Scheuermann Properties, The Body Lounge, Sun and Ski Inn and Suites, Talta Lodge, Green Mountain Inn and Willie’s Village Auto.
Stowe Community Fund will initially be housed at local nonprofit Stowe Vibrancy and invested by The Vermont Community Foundation.
The fund will benefit from the Vermont Community Foundation’s 35-plus year philanthropic counsel and investment services expertise, helping to develop a permanent philanthropic asset that will grow and evolve to best support the needs and aspirations of our town.
Ways to help the fund include sending a check payable to Friends of Stowe Vibrancy, with “Stowe Community Fund” in the memo line, to Stowe Vibrancy, P.O. Box 482, Stowe VT 05672; gofund.me/bd2faab8; and a donations of stocks, mutual funds or bequests may be arranged through the Vermont Community Foundation.
The Stowe Community Fund board also includes Billy Adams, Leslie Anderson, Jeff Clarke, Candace Elmquist, Elise McKenna and Heidi Scheuermann.
For information, contact Pelletier at leighcpelletier@gmail.com or (802) 253-5623.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.