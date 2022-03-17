Stowe Elementary School is looking for a new principal, after its current leader announced this week she is resigning at the end of the school year.
Nina Slade was first hired ahead of the 2019-2020 school year, meaning she has spent most of her time in Stowe shepherding the towns’ youngest learners through the pandemic.
Slade did not give a reason for her departure but told Lamoille South school district officials she would help ensure a “seamless transition.”
“It has been my honor to serve this extraordinary community and my privilege to work with the professional faculty and staff of Stowe Elementary School. I have been truly blessed to call Stowe my home,” Slade wrote in her March 9 resignation letter.
The Lamoille South school board accepted Slade’s resignation at its regular board meeting Monday evening, following an executive session at the beginning of the meeting.
Superintendent Ryan Heraty also did not give a stated reason for Slade’s departure, and said the focus is now on finding her replacement.
The search began last week and Heraty said the district will this week form committee of teachers, staff, parents and students to aid in the process. He said he hopes to provide opportunities for community input into the search and will post updates on the school website.
“Due to the competitive nature of these positions, we will be running an efficient search with the goal of naming our new leader by mid-April,” Heraty said in a letter to Stowe families. “Stowe Elementary is a highly desirable place to work, and we are very confident in our ability to find a dynamic and highly skilled leader dedicated to all students.”
Slade was hired as principal in 2019 to replace Marty Lacasse, who was principal for two years and a Stowe Elementary music teacher for 16 years. Lacasse in turn replaced longtime principal Richard Smiles.
Slade came to Stowe from Nantucket Elementary School in Massachusetts, a school with 700 students.
In an email Tuesday, Heraty said, “Nina is a strong leader and we have a very positive relationship. I respect her decision and she will be missed dearly at Stowe Elementary. We appreciate everything she has done over the past two and a half years for the students of Stowe Elementary School and we will be working together to ensure a smooth transition for the next leader of a wonderful school filled with amazing students and caring adults.”
