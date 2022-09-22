Stowe will hold a special meeting next week to elect a new school board in charge of overseeing, for the first time in three years, education solely for the children attending its public schools.

The meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Stowe Elementary School gymnasium. It is an in-person-only affair, with elections done the old-fashioned way: from the floor, no ballots cast. Stowe’s moderator, Leighton Detora, will run the meeting.

