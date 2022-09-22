Stowe will hold a special meeting next week to elect a new school board in charge of overseeing, for the first time in three years, education solely for the children attending its public schools.
The meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Stowe Elementary School gymnasium. It is an in-person-only affair, with elections done the old-fashioned way: from the floor, no ballots cast. Stowe’s moderator, Leighton Detora, will run the meeting.
To assure a continuity of membership, voters will elect the members to three different terms. One will end next March and will be up for re-election at Town Meeting Day; the other term will end March 2024, and the third will end March 2025.
Although all Stowe residents are eligible for election to the board, all three of Stowe’s current representatives on the seven-person Lamoille South Unified Union School District board — Tiffany Donza, Erica Loomis and Alan Ouellette — have indicated they would like to sit on the new three-person Stowe board.
“I’m fully hoping to be nominated and voted on,” Donza said. “I’m super excited for it (the Stowe School District) to be coming back.”
Donza has seen it all in her five years as a school board member from Stowe — she was first elected to the Stowe School Board in 2017, when it was still an autonomous school district within the Lamoille South Supervisory Union. She then sat on the temporary transitional board that existed after the State Board of Education forced Stowe to merger with Elmore and Morristown, its Lamoille South Supervisory Union sister towns.
And she has been on the merged Lamoille South Unified Union school board since it took charge in July 2019.
All three Stowe representatives on the merged board fought against the state board’s forced merger vote, right up until the last minute when legal and legislative efforts to overturn the decision failed.
“I’ve been part of the Act 46 battle for the last five to six years so I’m extremely excited about this opportunity,” Loomis said in a text this week. “I am eager to get started and about the possibility of new school buildings. Reverting back to the old governance structure, with our new superintendent, is promising.”
Next week’s election is from the floor, with no ballots and no polls, and Loomis was concerned about her ability to be nominated and elected, since she will be out of town. But her concerns were allayed when told she doesn’t have to be there to accept the vote if voters choose to elect her.
Ouellette said although he is enthused at the prospect of serving on a Stowe-only board — he and Loomis were regular participants at board meetings right up to the merger — he said the seven-person merged board has worked well together.
The main sticking point, though, was Stowe’s extensive, expensive and overwhelmingly unbalanced facilities needs, the tab for which Elmore and Morristown would have to pick up under the merged model.
“Before the merger, we had already achieved many efficiencies through the supervisory union,” he said.
The primary role of the new Stowe School Board, at least until next July, is to come up with a budget for the 2023-24 school year. Donza, Loomis and Ouellette will continue to serve on the merged Lamoille South board even as the Stowe board performs its duties simultaneously.
At some point, far down the road, the Stowe School Board may decide to expand to five members, as it was before the merger. It morphed into a five-person body in 1967.
“My personal opinion is a five-person board is appropriate,” Donza said.
