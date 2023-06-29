Moscow Mills

University of Vermont students, in partnership with Stowe Electric, are helping the utility with its Moscow Mills revitalization project.

 Courtesy photo

Stowe Electric Department has received the American Public Power Association’s Energy Innovator Award for its ongoing partnership with the University of Vermont.

The association honors utilities that have developed or applied creative techniques and technologies to improve the efficient delivery of energy services in their communities through the implementation of new projects and programs. Awards recognize creativity, resource efficiency, benefits to consumers, transferability and project scope in relation to utility size.

