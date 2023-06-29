Stowe Electric Department has received the American Public Power Association’s Energy Innovator Award for its ongoing partnership with the University of Vermont.
The association honors utilities that have developed or applied creative techniques and technologies to improve the efficient delivery of energy services in their communities through the implementation of new projects and programs. Awards recognize creativity, resource efficiency, benefits to consumers, transferability and project scope in relation to utility size.
Awards were presented at a national conference in Seattle June 20.
Stowe Electric began its partnership with UVM in 2021 to offer college seniors a project research site and has hosted students each fall and spring since. Over the last several years, students have provided a range of reports and implementation plans for Stowe Electric on river ecology, hydropower, solar, structural engineering, transportation planning and historic preservation.
The partnership provides students with the opportunity to research and propose solutions to a variety of challenges the utility is facing in its major, multi-year project to revitalize the historic 1822 Seaver Sawmill site located on Stowe Electric’s Moscow Village campus. This project consists of multiple phases, with students contributing research and site studies that impact overall project planning.
Project components encompass resiliency, renewable energy generation, equitable access for low-income households, community engagement, historic restoration, economic development, energy demonstration projects and village revitalization.
Through the UVM partnership, Stowe Electric has been able to provide educational experiences for students while receiving important input and research that helps lay the groundwork for implementation of a multi-phase revitalization plan for the Moscow Village parcel.
Information about Stowe Electric’s Moscow Mills revitalization project can be found at stoweelectric.com.
