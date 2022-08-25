Dam it!

The Smith Falls hydroelectric facility in Moscow, shown from a drone.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

A hydroelectric facility in Stowe that’s been offline since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 is getting a new lease on life with a little help from Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The Vermont senator included $1.2 million in grant funding for the dam’s restoration in the Senate appropriations bill released in August.

