A hydroelectric facility in Stowe that’s been offline since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 is getting a new lease on life with a little help from Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The Vermont senator included $1.2 million in grant funding for the dam’s restoration in the Senate appropriations bill released in August.
The funds will be used to modernize the facility, spillway improvements and other infrastructure at the Smith Falls hydroelectric plant in Moscow village. The turbine itself is predicted to produce 411,000 annual kilowatt hours, which means it will produce energy at a stable pace year-round.
The municipal utility has some licensing issues to sort out but plans to incorporate the facility into a net-zero microgrid that includes a one-megawatt solar farm in Nebraska Valley, another 70-kilowatt solar facility and a planned battery storage system to allow the utility to keep reserves of sustainably generated energy.
Creating a fully carbonless microgrid in this area will allow Stowe Electric to continue investing in renewable energy while improving the resiliency of the town’s power grid in areas of key importance.
“If there’s an outage or some disruption to the system, and we can power the critical infrastructure solely from this microgrid, and it’s a carbon-free microgrid on top of that, then you don’t have to pull fossil fuels from the (Vermont Electric Power Company) system,” said Michael Lazorchak, a manager at the Stowe Electric Department.
The facility is intended to help bolster the resilience of Stowe’s electric grid and provide another localized renewable energy source. This will also cut down on energy transmission and capacity costs.
Powering back up the hydroelectric plant will contribute to the amount of electricity in Stowe that comes from renewable sources, an amount general manager Ellen Burt recently said was already at 84 percent.
The net-zero microgrid modernization push was characterized by Lazorchak as Burt’s brainchild.
Stowe Electric’s push to modernize its power grid and invest heavily in renewable energy has brought attention from national organizations like the American Public Power Association and the National Hydropower Association, Lazorchak said.
“Ellen spent so much time modernizing the utility and then people like National Laboratories are now somehow paying attention to Stowe Electric. This is cool,” Lazorchak said.
The original dam and mill facility itself was built in the 1820s with additional segments arriving in the 1840s in an area that was originally known for making wood products.
Stowe Electric purchased the facility in 2017 after previously purchasing power from it when it was operated independently through 2011.
