Stowe Electric Department plans on asking voters to float a $3.4 million bond to upgrade the infrastructure that provides power to the village.
Dick Marron, the longtime chair of the Stowe Electric Commission, told the Stowe Selectboard recently that the mostly-underground Wilkins substation in the village currently has two circuits that are nearing capacity, and don’t have any available capacity to back up the utility’s other two substations — the Houston sub and the Lodge sub.
Stowe Electric plans to ask the town to put the $3.4 bond up to a vote on the Town Meeting Day ballot in March, but Marron said it might be nice, for a change of pace, to give the town some heads up.
“Sometimes we just wander in here on January twenty-somethingth and say, ‘Hey we need to borrow this, or we need this,’ and we give you about five minutes to say yes or no, with no background information,” Marron quipped.
“I’m smiling underneath this mask,” selectboard chair Billy Adams replied.
The Wilkins substation’s two circuits together serve 2,280 customers, according to the most recent information from Stowe Electric. That’s the largest number of customers directly fed by one substation, and includes the entire public safety department, water department, town offices, schools and electric department office itself.
The Houston substation serves 1,570 customers and the Lodge substation serves 110, primarily at Stowe Mountain Resort and Spruce Peak. The resort is the department’s largest user of electricity.
The $3.4 million bond vote would add a third circuit to the Wilkins substation. According to utility information, the first transformer is “very close to capacity,” while the second one is “also heavily loaded.”
It also affects power outage times — according to the utility, historic data from 2012-2019 shows the average outage length of 2.75 hours and the longest at 9.5 hours.
If the bond is approved, work is expected to start next September and wrap up in June 2025.
That’s about when the utility envisions a smaller upgrade to the Houston substation, roughly $370,500, not including the cost of engineering studies.
