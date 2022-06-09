Stowe Electric Department is seeking a 13 percent rate hike.
The increase is subject to approval by the Public Utility Commission but will go into effect Aug. 1.
If the commission approves a smaller increase, Stowe Electric Department officials said customers would be refunded the difference.
Stowe Electric last raised rates in 2011, but three years later it reduced rates 3.5 percent, returning more than $300,000 to customers, according to a news release.
“The requested increase will ensure that the utility can continue to provide reliable service despite considerable financial pressure from the increases in energy and transmission costs, inflation, and goods and services since the pandemic,” said Sarah Juzek, controller of the local utility, which has served customers in Stowe since 1911.
For more than a decade, Stowe’s rates have escalated at well below the rate of inflation, the utility noted, and when adjusted for inflation rates have increased on average 0.7 percent per year.
The main driver of the rate hike is the cost of purchased power, which makes up nearly 70 percent of projected 2022 operating expenses. Cost per megawatt hour more than doubled this winter from $56 in 2021 to $126 in 2022.
“The historic increases in natural gas and energy costs have caused significant increases in purchase power costs this past year necessitating our request for a 13 percent increase,” Juzek said.
Added general manager Ellen Burt: “The commissioners and I worked diligently during the pandemic to avoid raising rates during a crisis. Unfortunately, we cannot put the inevitable off any longer. As a not-for-profit governmental entity, electricity is provided as a cost of service, which is only recovered through its rates.”
Stowe Electric today serves over 4,400 residential and commercial customers. The utility offers rebates for energy efficiency projects that can help reduce monthly heating fuel, gasoline and electricity expenses. Find out more at stoweelectric.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.