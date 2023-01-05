Stowe Electric Department is asking for approval from the state for an 11.5 percent rate increase. The utility applied Dec. 15 for the increase and will put it into effect Feb. 1, even as the state Public Utility Commission considers the request.
The stated reason for the increase is “due largely to increased costs to supply and distribute energy to customers,” according to a legal notice that appears in this week’s newspaper.
According to the utility, the average residential customer using 600 kilowatt hours per month will see their monthly electric bill go from $124.26 to $138.57.
“Power supply costs are crazy and costs even for contracts that we already had have escalated every year,” Stowe Electric general manager Jackie Pratt said. “Then we’re seeing costs for materials skyrocket, if you can even get them due to supply chain issues. Inflation is hitting everything pretty hard.”
Last August, Stowe Electric implemented a 13 percent increase to cover increased power supply costs.
According to minutes from the Dec. 7 meeting of the electric department commissioners — held a week before the utility filed its application with the state — while Stowe Electric’s electricity sales have increased 40 percent, purchase power sales have increased 60 percent “and therefore, this 20 percent gap was driving the rate increases.”
Stowe is not alone in raising its rates in the new year, especially among utilities serving this part of the state.
• Morrisville Water & Light, which, like Stowe, serves 4,000-plus customers, applied for an 11.25 percent rate hike the same week Stowe applied for its increase. Morrisville’s increase will not go into effect until after it is OK’d by the Public Utility Commission. It will be Morrisville’s first increase since 2010.
• Johnson-based Vermont Electric Cooperative, which serves 38,000 customers in 75 northern Vermont towns, raised its rates roughly 8.2 percent, effective Jan. 1. It is still awaiting state approval.
• Washington Electric Cooperative, which serves 11,000 customers in 41 towns throughout Washington, Orange, Caledonia and Orleans counties, asked for a 14.2 percent increase. It went into effect Nov. 1 but is also still awaiting state approval.
Pratt said she remains hopeful that, when the economy “turns back around,” the utility will be able go the other direction and apply for a rate decrease.
“Nobody likes raising rates, and we’re certainly not doing it for frivolous reasons,” she said. “Economically speaking, we’re in kind of challenging times, and the energy industry has been hit harder than some other sectors.”
At a Nov. 16 meeting, commissioner (and then-House representative) Heidi Scheuermann requested the utility be “proactive” in reducing rates.
Stowe Electric did reduce rates once in the past decade — in 2014, the utility dropped its rates 3.5 percent and refunded more than $300,000 to its customers. These back-to-back increases mark the first time rates have gone up since 2011.
