The cost to keep the lights on in Stowe will increase at the beginning of next month, as the town electricity provider raises its rates for the second time in less than half a year.

Stowe Electric Department is asking for approval from the state for an 11.5 percent rate increase. The utility applied Dec. 15 for the increase and will put it into effect Feb. 1, even as the state Public Utility Commission considers the request.

Download PDF Notice of Proposed Rate Increase: Stowe Electric Requests to Increase Rates 11.5 Percent on February 1, 2023

