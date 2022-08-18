Residents and visitors driving through parts of the Stowe Hollow and Moscow neighborhoods will be doing so a little slower.
The town recently dropped the speed limit on a trio of Class 3 roads by nearly a third — High Farms, Pinnacle and Upper Pinnacle roads will now be posted at 25 mph. They were previously posted at 35.
The town selectboard, at its Aug. 8 meeting, adopted the recommended changes without any objection or discussion, from the board or anyone in attendance.
The process to lower the roads’ speed limits started with requests from people who live on those roads, but the town can’t just go ahead and change the speed on the whim of individuals, according to town manager Charles Safford.
Safford said municipalities have the authority to set speed limits on town class 2 and 3 roads, but state law requires towns to have traffic and engineering studies done to prove the speed limit change is justified.
In these cases, the town worked with the Lamoille County Planning Commission to conduct traffic and speed analyses during two different nine-day stretches last year, using a counting device placed at strategic locations. The study is meant to ascertain a figure known as the 85th percentile speed — the speed at or below which 85 percent of drivers travel on a particular stretch of road.
The traffic count on High Farms Road was done between July 8-Aug. 5 last summer on a straightaway on a hill between two hairpin turns, a location identified by residents as a trouble spot.
During the nine-day study period, 961 vehicles were counted — clearly many, if not most, were the same vehicles going back and forth from home. The 85th percentile speed there was 27.1 mph. In fact, fully 90 percent of drivers were going under 30 on High Farms Road.
To determine the speeds along Pinnacle and Upper Pinnacle roads, the car-counting device was placed roughly midway up the straight hill on Pinnacle before the first hairpin turn — one must navigate that first before even getting to the turnoff to Upper Pinnacle.
According to the data, 1,231 vehicles were counted between Oct. 20-29. There, the 85th percentile was 34.2 mph.
So why lower it from 35? Town engineer Chris Jolly noted in his report that that portion of road is not representative of the roadway “geometry” as a whole.
“Nor is the data collected from this location appropriate to consider exclusively in determining the appropriate speed limit for the road,” Jolly noted.
Safford said there’s also a way a vehicle normally performs on a road that comes into play. That’s why even after the traffic study and town’s engineering assessment, Safford himself took a ride on the Pinnacle roads, just to see how hairy it was traveling at 35 mph around some of those tight turns and steep inclines. He said that experience was proof to him that a reduction to 25 mph was borne out by the data.
“You should have a natural feel for that road,” he said.
Speed limits in Vermont cannot go lower than 25, even though some people might want them to. Safford points to Moscow Road as a good example of where the speed limit can’t go any lower, but where people still go too fast.
It’s 25 mph through Moscow village center, but for some reason people frequently speed through there — at one point a few years ago, a group of Moscow residents calling themselves “collectors” gleefully posted on social media about how many cars they can amass behind them by going the exact speed limit.
“Nothing would make the police department’s and my life easier than if people obeyed the speed limit,” Safford said.
State controls its roads
While towns can change speed limits on their roads, the state is responsible for setting the speed limits on Class 1 highways — in Stowe that includes Routes 100 and 108, the latter also known as Mountain Road.
That’s why recent discussions about traffic on Route 108 about cars going too fast and hitting bears have hit dead ends at the town level. A town can, however, request a speed limit change on a state road, like Stowe did in 2015 on a stretch of Route 100 from near Moscow Road to the Waterbury town line.
Stowe residents had complained for years about how dangerous the Moscow Road intersection could be. And the state listened to those pleas, looked at studies, and dropped the speed limit by 10 mph.
Neighboring Morristown recently tried to insert language into its proposed 10-year town plan stating its opposition to nearby towns calling for a speed limit reduction on a state highway if a state speed study didn’t justify it, but the regional planning commission’s board of directors roundly rejected the plan last month, saying such language was anathema to collaboration.
Safford said he understands the rationale behind Morristown’s planning officials — that their town’s commuters or manufacturers want to get themselves or their goods from point A to point B as efficiently as possible — but only to an extent.
“Commerce and people in general have an interest in moving about, but have to be able to do so safely,” he said. “That’s why you don’t change things arbitrarily, because people have to have reasonable confidence in it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.