As Dr. Bob Arnot strides into a building on Main Street in Stowe, he whips out a gadget, turns it on and waits to measure what can’t be seen.
“Wow, this is great,” he says after a minute. “It’s as good as outside air.”
His Gaslab carbon dioxide detector, which looks like something out of a retro sci-fi movie, measures the gas in parts-per-million.
Arnot believes understanding this measure can help in the fight against COVID-19.
Arnot is a Stowe physician and journalist who served as medical correspondent for CBS and NBC in the 1980s-1990s.
Though no longer a TV staple, he’s still a tough person to miss — at 73, he’s still tall and lean, with blond hair and a passing resemblance to Robert Redford.
When he comes in unannounced and tests the carbon dioxide levels in a room of a restaurant, public office or local merchant, he might as well be obvious about it.
Arnot is testing air quality levels wherever he goes because he says the gas, emitted by all living things, is a good marker for how well a building can keep the coronavirus at bay.
The air outside, standing on Stowe’s Main Street late last month, registered 458 parts per million on Arnot’s Gaslab detector. He said the dividing line between good air and bad air is 800 ppm.
The aforementioned business he measured registered at more than 500 ppm; not bad, he said.
The town clerk’s offices measured around 550, which brought a smile to town manager Charles Safford’s face. He let Arnot in just a few minutes after he’d locked up for the night.
“Oh, well, that’s good news,” Safford laughed. “Gotta love these old buildings.”
Loosen up
Lockdowns that forced people together for extended periods of time — many without proper ventilation — is a big problem, according to Arnot.
Improving a place’s air quality is arguably the most obvious way to battle a disease that is transmitted through the air and thrives in dry, still air so prevalent this time of year, he said.
“If you can get the air inside your space as good as the outside, it’s just about as good as being in outside air,” said Bill Irwin, an air expert with the Vermont Department of Health.
This concept has taken a long time to catch on, though, as the nation and world worked to master hand-washing, social distancing and Zoom conversations.
Irwin said this, added to those who are quick to dismiss science, makes for a slower response.
“We tend to hang our hats on the things that really resonate with us and dismiss the things that don’t really support our views,” Irwin said.
Locally speaking, Arnot said to the Lamoille South school board, for whom he works as a voluntary health consultant: “The 6-foot rule is dangerous and simplistic. Yes, you should distance. Yes, you should wear a mask. It is not enough.”
The trend toward what he called “tight, tight, tight” buildings with lots of circulated air, while great for energy efficiency, isn’t ideal for combatting COVID.
Those old Vermont houses, complete with drafts and creaks, are actually better for air quality and keeping viruses at bay.
Irwin said airborne infectious diseases are here to stay.
He said there have been more in the past 20 years — an alphabet soup of SARS, MERS, H1N1 and, now, COVID-19 — than in earlier decades.
At the same time, now that people have been more fastidious, influenza rates are incredibly low. Irwin said air circulation is worth investing in; he wouldn’t be surprised if businesses like restaurants eventually start posting their CO2 levels, in much the same way they tout good health scores.
“I think that this pandemic is going to teach us a lot about how we need to change our living environment and protect us from infectious diseases,” Irwin said.
That’s why Arnot is on his quest to test.
School lessons
Arnot is convinced that a school is far and away the safest place for a kid to be, and that can be a hard sell to those who think schools are super-spreader events just waiting to happen.
Arnot said facilities directors Dave Bullis for Stowe schools and Brian Rafferty for Morristown had a phenomenal response to air quality.
“I mean, they were on this in March, and they knew ventilation was a big piece of this,” he said.
Superintendent Tracy Wrend verified that.
“HVAC was one of those areas that seemed to be important as soon as we realized this was airborne,” Wrend said.
Wrend said Efficiency Vermont helped schools with some fixes to their ventilations issues.
Arnot toured the schools with the facilities folks and Wrend and took preliminary numbers, finding carbon dioxide levels in some areas at very high levels, of 1,900 ppm in some places.
After some tinkering — sometimes as simple as opening a window — they went back and retested, and the levels were down more than a thousand points. One room went from 1,700 ppm to 592.
“It’s very, very easily remediable if they just open the windows a little bit,” Arnot said.
Last summer, before the start of the school year, everyone was nervous about what would happen when kids came back to the classrooms.
“The teachers were very fearful, because everyone thought the schools were going to be super spreaders,” Arnot said. “It turned out to be the opposite.”
For real, mask up
At the beginning of the pandemic, Arnot was contacted by Fox News to offer his thoughts. He said Americans can trust two things: Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom Arnot has known since 1983, when they were both working at understanding HIV/AIDS; and the CDC.
“They said, ‘So, what’s it going to be like?’ And I said, ‘Well, you’ll see massive disruption, people will be out of work, out of school.’ And they never invited me back,” he said, laughing.
Arnot, who himself is asthmatic, takes the somewhat still-controversial stance that everyone should be wearing hospital grade N-95 (or KN-95) masks, which, as the name suggests, block out 95 percent of all particles in the air. He said the country should have enacted the Defense Production Act to make segments of the industry pivot to manufacturing masks, like they did early on with ventilators.
The N-95s are a topic of debate because they are so effective that some believe they should be reserved solely for medical use.
“I would be concerned about recommendations that everyone wears an N-95, because there are still shortages of these and we don’t know what’s next,” Irwin said. “The medical professionals are trained on how to wear them, with a fit test, and if the general public doesn’t wear them right, that efficiency is wasted.”
Arnot bought hundreds of them and distributed them to Lamoille South schools at the beginning of the current school year.
He doesn’t care about the niceties of keeping quiet and maintaining that stoic Vermont to-each-their-own attitude — he engages unmasked out-of-staters about their habits, where they came from, whether they quarantined before coming into Vermont.
It’s the same swagger that allows him to be perfectly comfortable going into a business and whipping out his CO2 reader and just standing there, waiting for a manager’s curiosity to get the better of them and ask this tall blond man what he’s doing.
Arnot said he’s long been “traipsing around the world” to hotspots where there have been outbreaks of disease, from watching a doctor in Uganda die three days after picking up an Ebola-stricken patient off the floor, to sleeping sickness in southern Sudan, malaria in Mozambique, and dengue fever Nicaragua.
They all pale in comparison to COVID-19, he said.
“My whole life, I've been involved in epidemics around the world, trying to help out as a journalist, as a physician,” he said. “And now, it’s like, we got the biggest epidemic. Ever. In our hometown.”
Full disclosure: the Stowe Reporter office could use some better air flow, as indicated by the CO2 reader’s measuring of 907 ppm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.