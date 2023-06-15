Voters in Stowe, Elmore and Morristown last week agreed to finally let Stowe go its own way as an education district, along with half the assets the towns had shared during the four years as a merged district.

Residents voted to accept the withdrawal agreement inked in April between the Lamoille South Unified Union School District and the Stowe School District that neatly shuts the door on the short-lived governance experiment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.