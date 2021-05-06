Stowe residents head to the polls next week to decide whether they want to remain in the Lamoille South school district with its neighbors, Morristown and Elmore.
It remains unclear what happens after that, as legal opinions differ on whether the law allows for a town that was forced by the state into a union district to later decouple from that union.
Still, the vote proceeds apace. In-person voting takes place Tuesday, May 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Stowe Arena.
Former school board member Richard Bland attempted to get the vote on the March Town Meeting Day ballot but failed because petitions for ballot items still require petitions to be actual signatures on paper, rather than electronic.
Dueling legal opinions
There are dueling legal opinions on the validity of a vote to withdraw from the school district. Emily Simmons, general counsel for the Vermont Agency of Education, opined April 9 that Act 46, the state’s school district consolidation law, only allows towns that voted to form a union to pull out of a merged district. Stowe was forced by the State Board of Education in late 2018 to merge with the already consolidated Elmore-Morristown school district.
Simmons concluded that a “plain reading” of Vermont law “supports the conclusion that a state board-created union school district is prohibited from pursuing withdrawal/dissolution.”
But the town’s lawyer, Nina Atwood, said a month earlier that Act 46 allows for the merger divorce, if Stowe voters approved it and Elmore and Morristown later this year also allowed it.
“Regardless of the decision of the state board, it is our opinion that limiting the ability to withdraw by vote to only those towns which voluntarily merged (and prohibiting towns in forced mergers to remain merged) is discriminatory,” she wrote.
Academics questioned
Some people — led largely by a pair of former members of the now-defunct Stowe School Board, Richard Bland and Jim Brochhausen — have maintained that Stowe’s academic performance has slipped since the merger.
They point to the fact that Stowe High School is not offering advanced placement classes this year, while Peoples Academy in Morrisville is. Superintendent Tracy Wrend said the lack of AP classes is only a temporary, one-year situation brought on by the pandemic, because Stowe High’s schedule arrangement differs from Peoples’, and wasn’t feasible with the hybrid in-school/remote learning experience students and teachers dealt with this year.
One Stowe resident, John Pelletier, has been dogged in his assertion that Stowe’s sudden departure from the upper levels of U.S. News and World Report’s annual rankings of best high schools is a result of the merger. Stowe High School is not only no longer at the top of the list; it’s not even on it. Nor is Peoples.
Pelletier said that Stowe’s standardized test scores, long an indicator of academic success at a school — the tests have changed over the years; the current one being used in Vermont and several other states is the one by the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium — no longer appear on the state education website. He said that includes data from 2018, before the merger even was completed.
“The data itself was manipulated and suppressed after the merger,” he wrote in an email last month.
Pushing for merger?
Wrend acknowledged, when asked directly by the newspaper in mid-April about her stance on the merger, that she thinks Stowe is better off as part of the merged district.
Her emails between January and April regarding merger divorce were the subject of a public records request by one of a core group of ex-Stowe School Board members pushing for the split. Within those 300 pages of emails are some indications of her stance.
For instance, in late January, in an email exchange with outgoing board member Norm Williams in early February, she called the proposed withdrawal vote “a waste of time.” And in an exchange in early February with district finance director Andy Lundeen — who said he was “not sure I am up for a resurgence of this merger/non-merger drama” — Wrend said she would “try to shut it down if it is not a real legal possibility.”
The ex-board member who requested the emails, Drew Clymer, said there wasn’t much in them, although he noted Wrend had tipped off Vermont Agency of Education Secretary Dan French about possible merger divorce talks.
Wrend’s version of the facts has also been questioned by those favoring, and pushing for, Stowe’s withdrawal from the merger. Some said the enrollment figures and projections on tax rates and per-student spending were purposely skewed to favor Stowe remaining in the merge.
