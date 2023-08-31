Few people do anything for four decades, much less two of them in the same place.
After 40 years delivering for FedEx, 20 of them in Stowe, Annie Brunelle is hanging up her black and blue uniform and leaving behind a town she had gotten to know intimately over the years, door by door, package by package.
Brunelle started delivering for the multi-national delivery service known for its overnight delivery services in 1983, when she was just 23, in Connecticut, before getting married to another courier and moving north to be closer to family and a more idyllic lifestyle, eventually settling in Waterbury.
While delivering along a variety of routes both in urban Chittenden County and the Lamoille Valley’s rural regions, she was always waiting for the Stowe route to open up.
“I had been out here enough to know that it was really pretty, and I just wanted to work in this area,” Brunelle said.
It wasn’t just the Mount Mansfield views, either. For its primary FedEx delivery person, Stowe offered an ideal balance of density with its village and Mountain Road corridor providing a more rural sensibility without the long drives between stops unavoidable in other areas.
“The scenery is really pretty, and the people are really nice, and that's why I said, ‘O.K., I'm just not going to leave this area,” she said.
And for two decades, she didn’t.
While comparable in overall workforce size to its competitors, the United States Postal Service and United Parcel Service, FedEx is the industry leader when it comes to air express shipping and has twice the number of planes as UPS, while UPS maintains a massive fleet of trucks in its dominance of the domestic ground package delivery game, according to financial advisor PIRS Capital.
Stowe, with its unique mix of homeowners involved in various sectors of business that might require time-sensitive deliveries of documents or packages, kept Brunelle busy over the years as she ensured next-day deliveries made it to their destinations regardless of where their journey began.
Over the years, she’s seen how Stowe has grown, slowly over time and then, recently, in a larger wave. Through it all, she’s always shown up with a dog treat and smile. Lately, she’s made as many as 75 stops a day as the number of package deliveries ballooned following the pandemic, particularly in the summer, her busiest season.
One of the most remarkable moments in Brunelle’s career was delivering COVID-19 vaccines to a doctor’s office in Stowe, a sensitive express delivery if there ever was one.
“Anytime we have a package that’s either medicine or a vaccine or whatever, whether it’s going to someone’s house or going to a business, if you do nothing else all day, they want us to get those types of deliveries done, which makes sense. Medicine is probably the most critical thing we handle,” Brunelle said.
But there have also been the thousands of deliveries she’s made to businesses and homes in Stowe that have made her an integral part of daily life in the town. Brunelle has found the kindness of Stowe’s residents remarkable, from their daily greetings to more unique moments, like when she got stuck in the driveway at one delivery and was welcomed into the home to wait for rescue.
At the more frequent destinations, mostly businesses like Trapp Family Lodge, she’s a daily visitor.
“She’s just really friendly, and she’s always in a positive mood. Sometimes she’s got to deliver to one building on one day and another building on another day. She’s always happy, willing to be flexible, and even willing to help us out,” Sam von Trapp, an executive at the lodge, said. “What a stressful job that has to be in this day and age, and for someone to be able to do that day in, day out and be so positive the whole time is just awesome.”
Despite her love for the Stowe route that caused her to delay her retirement, the never-ending wave of post-pandemic packages putting stress on her and her colleagues during an ongoing labor shortage finally prompted her to lay the parcels down.
“Forty years, that’s kind of enough for me right now,” Brunelle said. “It’s a hard decision sometimes, but I just have other things I want to do. I want to travel a little more.”
In the near future, Brunelle is headed to Japan with two good friends, but after that her retirement is as wide open as a bluebird sky on a premier powder day. She’ll still be seen around town — on the slopes or the trails or at the Swimming Hole — even if her former delivery recipients might not recognize her out of uniform.
“That’s the hardest part about leaving and retiring, leaving all those people you’ve met over the years and places you go to almost every single day,” she said.
