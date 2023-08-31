Annie Burnelle

Annie Burnelle

Few people do anything for four decades, much less two of them in the same place.

After 40 years delivering for FedEx, 20 of them in Stowe, Annie Brunelle is hanging up her black and blue uniform and leaving behind a town she had gotten to know intimately over the years, door by door, package by package.

Although many Stoweites over the decades would best recognize Annie Brunelle by her FedEx uniform and matching delivery truck, in this playful video submitted by her friends, Brunelle dons the garb of Stowe’s famous yodeler of yore, Maria von Trapp.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.