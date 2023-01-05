Nepal

Joan Holcombe, Larry Thrasher, Didi Kearsley and Carrie Damp in Nepal where they worked to build a library in a remote village.

Other than both boasting a mountainous landscape, the connection between Stowe and Nepal may not be immediately obvious, but thanks to the charitable works of Rotarian Larry Thrasher, along with Carrie Damp, a bond has now been established between the two communities.

Thrasher and Damp received the Paul Harris Fellow award for service from Stowe Rotary in December for raising funds to complete the Shree Ram Secondary School Library in Koshidekha, a remote village along the Sunkoshi River due east of the country’s capital, Kathmandu.

The Stowe team assemble at the library in Koshidekha with members of the Kathmandu North Rotary Club and school administrators.
The foursome, Joan Holcombe, Larry Thrasher, Didi Kearsley and Carrie Damp, dine at an outdoor cafe in Nepal.

