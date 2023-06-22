Stowe is home to hundreds of short-term rentals that are owned by folks who might not live in town, in Vermont, or in the U.S., making it hard to track them down when something goes awry with one of their properties.

Now, the town is considering strengthening its rental rules and creating a registry of all the places people rent out for short stints on places like Airbnb, Vrbo and a growing number of other booking platforms.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.