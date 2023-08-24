As the number of organizations seeking money from Stowe every year during budget season continues to climb, town officials are pondering whether to change the way those groups make their requests.
According to town manager Charles Safford, the town’s Social, Community and Economic Development Appropriations policy requires those types of groups to fill out a form every year in the fall before the selectboard begins budget deliberations in earnest, with new requesters or those with increased asks required to pitch their case to the board.
However, those requests can eat up a lot of meeting time. Last winter, during a late budget-season meeting that stretched for three and a half hours, most of that time was spent hearing from representatives of a dozen organizations asking for new or increased funding totaling $21,000. That’s as much time as the board spent discussing the actual operating budget, which was almost $16 million.
All told, there was $168,000 in appropriations folded into the general fund. That sort of melding of community-oriented largesse into the town budget differs from other towns, which often break out the appropriations into a separate article for residents to vote on.
Morristown this year went a step further — 27 steps further, to be precise — by making every appropriation request a separate article, ranging from $1,000 to nearly $16,000. The town chose that route, anticipating, correctly as it turns out, that its budget was unpopular, and some voters might not want to shoot down everything.
At the board’s Aug. 9 meeting, Safford said some towns, such as Vergennes, require groups to submit petitions with 5 percent of the registered voters in town before funding is considered, particularly for new requests or increases.
The selectboard discussed other ways of handling appropriation requests, such as creating a committee of residents who would make recommendations to the board, or coming up with a separate fund that doesn’t involve property taxes.
Susie Clark suggested doing what other towns out West do — she pointed to Taos, N.M. — and hold community fundraising nights, analogous to job fairs, to direct money to organizations. She said towns, especially more affluent ones, can call on faith leaders or other charitable groups to give back.
“It’s government versus charity, and if you could separate the two, I think it works better,” Clark said. “The goal over time would be to let government be government and charity deal with the heart, the emotions and the people and their needs in town.”
The selectboard agreed it is too late in the year to spring that kind of change on organizations but agreed to talk about it further.
The board did, however, agree to make the deadline for appropriation requests a month earlier this year. The deadline is now Nov. 15, instead of mid-December like in prior years.
