As the number of organizations seeking money from Stowe every year during budget season continues to climb, town officials are pondering whether to change the way those groups make their requests.

According to town manager Charles Safford, the town’s Social, Community and Economic Development Appropriations policy requires those types of groups to fill out a form every year in the fall before the selectboard begins budget deliberations in earnest, with new requesters or those with increased asks required to pitch their case to the board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.