The Stowe organization that leapt into action to help folks during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic is no longer operating in emergency mode and is looking for ways to stick around for the long term.
Its new challenge: building its assets to a cool million.
The Stowe Community Fund was founded in 2021 by a group of local business owners and other community volunteers, an evolution of the Stowe C19 General Relief Fund that was launched the year before.
Leigh Pelletier, chair of the Stowe Community Fund board of directors, said the C19 fund kicked into action just a week after Vermont declared its pandemic state of emergency on March 17, 2020. This was before any federal money or any state funds was made available.
“Our mission then was just to make sure the town stayed healthy,” Pelletier said.
Pelletier said in those early days, there were a lot of employees in town “who were in absolute crisis,” living paycheck to paycheck when things shut down. The newly formed C19 group put out a call for help.
“The town came together in an incredible way,” Pelletier said. “We didn’t even have to do anything. Money was just coming in.”
The group used the money to buy masks for people in town when it seemed masks were still seen as valuable and limited “personal protective equipment,” or to purchase grocery cards for people.
The C19 fund bought innumerable gallons of milk from Mansfield Dairy that would otherwise have gone to waste because shuttered restaurants weren’t buying it, and distributed milk to families.
It has always had a keen eye on the children of the community and is in regular communication with school principals to learn about any families in need.
After more than a year in emergency mode, the folks involved in the Stowe C19 fund pivoted in November 2021 and established the Stowe Community Fund. The mission is still basically the same — help where help is needed, with very little red tape.
Jeff Clarke, another fund board member, said organizations like United Way or Capstone Community Action are valuable resources for people needing assistance. But it can take a while to get those resources and sometimes people need help right away, such as when someone’s house burns down, or a family loses its primary breadwinner.
“We are a lender, and we lend a helping hand,” Clarke said. “We lend into the gap and help people make it through the early stages so they can make it to more systemic supports.
Pelletier said the board has been able to get together within 24 hours of a fire. She has lost count of how many times the fund has granted someone $2,000 or less, but it was exactly what was needed.
“I don’t know how many times I spoke with an individual and they were crying in relief,” she said. “It’s just that bridge to getting people to a better place.”
Pelletier said the fund sits at just over $150,000, but there are hopes to grow that tenfold. Clarke said an anonymous donor will match any contribution to the fund up the $75,000, which would immediately double the fund’s assets.
Heidi Scheuermann, former Stowe legislator and funding member of both the C19 fund and the Stowe Community Fund, said she’d like to see it grow to at least $1 million, and be able to give out as much as $200,000 to worthy causes.
The Stowe folks met last week with members of the Vermont Community Foundation, which has assets totaling $400 million, with as much as $60 million out in communities at one time. Clarke said that’s three times the percentage of what the typical fund gives out.
Dan Smith, the foundation’s president and CEO, said the secret to a successful philanthropic fund isn’t actually the money — although that comes later.
“It’s really acts of kindness that keeps a community together,” Smith said.
He said that philosophy goes back eons, with Indigenous people of the Pacific Northwest hosting potlatches, lavish gift-giving feasts. Closer to home, he said an apt analog would be the old-fashioned barn raising.
“If you didn’t build the barn, they wouldn’t make it through the winter,” he said. “Most philanthropy goes unnoticed, and it’s simple acts of kindness that are the glue that keeps it all together.”
Pelletier pointed to the tiny town of Tinmouth, a community of 550 in Rutland County. The small town established its Tinmouth Community Fund in 1999 with money left in the bank following the construction of a community center — a total of $85,000.
Now, that fund has $1 million. If there’s any town that can grow to that, it’s Stowe, Scheuermann said.
Stacie Fagan with the Vermont Community Foundation said the secret to Tinmouth’s success was its ability to make sure the fund became inter-generational, so it wouldn’t fizzle out when the founders left or died.
“They have created the handoff,” Fagan said.
Smith had advice on how a group like the Stowe Community Fund can get from the $150,000 it has now to that seven-figure goal.
“Hope comes from having a plan,” he said.
For more information on the Stowe Community Fund, stowecommunityfund.org.
To watch the May 4 conversation with the Vermont Community Foundation, youtube.com/watch?v=aUGTlhTwb8M.
