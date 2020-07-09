The Rev. Will Vaus is trading the mountains for the beach.
The man who has led the congregation of Stowe Community Church since 2015 will leave at the end of the month and make his way to Cape Cod.
“I was not unhappy here at all,” Vaus said. “It was a hard decision, the thought of leaving all the people here, the community I have grown to love, but I kept receiving signs from God that this was the right thing to do.”
Vaus tendered his resignation on June 24, announcing he would become senior pastor of the First Congregational Church of Yarmouth, Mass. His last day with Stowe Community Church will be July 31.
Vaus came to Stowe in December 2015, replacing the Rev. Bruce Comiskey, who served for 28 years. He was appointed after an 18-month search that drew 95 candidates. Vaus is the 12th minister to serve Stowe Community Church, with seven ministers serving five years or fewer.
During his tenure, Vaus led the congregation as it decided to allow same-sex marriages, and to introduce a weekly contemporary-themed service.
“I think older congregations, to continue to have a vital life, you have to embrace the new and reinvent yourself and respond to modern circumstances,” Vaus said. “In the grand scheme of things, I think I played a small part in showing the congregation new ways to reach out to the community.”
In addition, to mark the 100th anniversary of the church, Vaus published a book, “A History of the Stowe Community Church.” He will have the opportunity to do the same thing at his new post; the First Congregational Church of Yarmouth is the oldest church on Cape Cod, dating back to 1639.
In a way, Vaus’ move to Yarmouth is a return to his roots. He vacationed there as a child, and was also a pastor in San Diego.
“The beach is calling to me,” he said.
While his departure might seem sudden, Vaus said he consulted with fellow clergy members to get advice on how much notice to give.
“I tend to think that two weeks, like you do in business and industry, is too short, but I think two months is too long,” Vaus said. “I’ve seen transitions where the pastor gives too much notice, and it is hard on the congregation and hard on the pastor. This would represent five weeks.”
Church leaders have formed committees to search for both an interim pastor and one who will serve full-time. The church will host a Zoom meeting to update the congregation on July 19.
“I’ve loved this church. I love this community. I’m going to miss the people here,” Vaus said.
