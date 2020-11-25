Shaw’s grocery assistance — If you are a resident of Stowe and need help purchasing groceries, fill out a confidential form: forms.gle/CQNhBm5KvufHXbY77.

Essential needs fund — If you need help with an expense of up to $150 to cover education, food, housing, mental health/medical or transportation costs when there is no other source for funding, fill out this confidential form: forms.gle/K7J8BwUdquiU8XVb6.

Free meals — Free meals are available for pick up from 2-5:30 p.m. daily at Edelweiss Mountain Deli, 2251 Mountain Road, Stowe. Meals are frozen so that you can enjoy at your convenience. If you are in need, come as often as you like and ask for a shift meal.

Donations welcome — Help is needed now more than ever before to help ensure that our community remains food secure and healthy through the winter. We are ramping up our services to meet the needs of those impacted by Covid-19. If you would like to donate to the C19 Team General Relief Fund, contribute at gofundme.com/f/stowe-c19-team-general-relief-fund, or mail a check to Friends of Stowe Vibrancy, P.O. Box 482, Stowe, VT 05672. Funds will be tracked specifically for the Stowe C19 Community Response Team effort only and through an established 501(c)(3). (Checks should be made out to Friends of Stowe Vibrancy with Stowe C19 General Relief Fund in memo line.)

Food box program — The Farmers to Families food box program has been extended through the end of the year. Make a reservation and receive one box with about 30 pounds of food, including fresh produce, dairy products and meat. Go to humanresources.vermont.gov/food-help to register and find dates and locations, or call 802-476-0316.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.