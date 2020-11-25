Shaw’s grocery assistance — If you are a resident of Stowe and need help purchasing groceries, fill out a confidential form: forms.gle/CQNhBm5KvufHXbY77.
Essential needs fund — If you need help with an expense of up to $150 to cover education, food, housing, mental health/medical or transportation costs when there is no other source for funding, fill out this confidential form: forms.gle/K7J8BwUdquiU8XVb6.
Free meals — Free meals are available for pick up from 2-5:30 p.m. daily at Edelweiss Mountain Deli, 2251 Mountain Road, Stowe. Meals are frozen so that you can enjoy at your convenience. If you are in need, come as often as you like and ask for a shift meal.
Donations welcome — Help is needed now more than ever before to help ensure that our community remains food secure and healthy through the winter. We are ramping up our services to meet the needs of those impacted by Covid-19. If you would like to donate to the C19 Team General Relief Fund, contribute at gofundme.com/f/stowe-c19-team-general-relief-fund, or mail a check to Friends of Stowe Vibrancy, P.O. Box 482, Stowe, VT 05672. Funds will be tracked specifically for the Stowe C19 Community Response Team effort only and through an established 501(c)(3). (Checks should be made out to Friends of Stowe Vibrancy with Stowe C19 General Relief Fund in memo line.)
Food box program — The Farmers to Families food box program has been extended through the end of the year. Make a reservation and receive one box with about 30 pounds of food, including fresh produce, dairy products and meat. Go to humanresources.vermont.gov/food-help to register and find dates and locations, or call 802-476-0316.
