A small group of Stowe property appraisers has begun systematically going door to door to inspect every building in town as part of an extensive reappraisal process that will take two years to complete.
According to town appraiser Tim Morrissey, the town-wide reassessment was ordered earlier this year by the state, after the gap widened between how much Stowe values its properties and what the state thinks they ought to be worth.
When all is said and done, come June 2024, no matter what properties have been selling for during the past two years of inflated property values, all Stowe property owners will share one thing in common.
“For the whole town, every single person, the value will be changed on every property,” Morrissey said.
The disconnect between the town’s property appraisal figures and what the state thinks the market value ought to be is known as the Common Level of Appraisal (CLA), a key variable in the complex calculus the state uses to determine town-by-town education tax rates.
In a nutshell, a common level of appraisal of 100 represents a perfect agreement of town appraisals and fair market value. As a town’s level trends downward, the state interprets that as the properties in a town being undervalued, and the tax department applies an adjustment, resulting in higher education tax rates.
If the figure dips below 80, Vermont law requires a town to undergo a town-wide reappraisal. Stowe’s common level of appraisal is 78, which means a property the town has assessed at $78,000 would, in the state’s eyes, be worth $100,000.
Morrissey said the town hasn’t performed a complete property reappraisal in 10 years, and a lot has happened since then, including a 21 percent population increase and consistent grand list growth year after year — the overall value of Stowe’s property tops $2 billion, one of the largest property grand lists in the state.
Conducting a reassessment is part science and part art, and a lot of walking around. Morrissey said the town has hired two veteran data collectors well-versed in property valuation — his successor, Tom Vickery and Waterbury’s assessor Dan Sweet — and will hire one more.
Since the foursome must inspect every property — private and public — in town, they are tackling it in chunks. Currently, they are concentrating their efforts on the south side of the village, along South Main Street and Waterbury Road. At the same time, they are on the other side of town, working their way through the Mansfield View area.
Before moving into an area, the assessor’s office sends out letters to every property owner in that area, trying to schedule times to visit. Ideally, they would do the inspection when the property owner was home, so they can look both at the interior and exterior of the buildings. Failing that, they will just do an exterior inspection.
Property owners are not legally bound to allow inspectors onto their land, and Morrissey said he doesn’t begrudge them — there are other tools the assessors can use to get an estimate of a property’s value. Plus, outright refusals are rare.
“At this point in time, we’ve sent out about 400 letters, and we’ve had two refusals at this point,” he said.
Assessors look to make sure the information on the current listers cards are accurate — things like number of bedrooms and bathrooms, if the basement is finished or not, if the roof or siding material has changed, if the heating system is different, or if there have been any major renovations, like an apartment above a garage.
On the flip side, he said they look to see if property owners have been deferring maintenance, and if infrastructure or systems are failing.
Two years is a long time, especially in a property-rich town like Stowe where innumerable homes have been selling at marked up prices, sometimes to cash buyers before the property officially gets placed in real estate listings. That’s why it’s key that Morrissey and his crew developed models based on sales that have occurred in the past year, so when spring 2024 comes around, and the assessors have to look at everything they’ve done, the algorithms will automatically adjust to whatever the market looks like then.
Morrissey isn’t one for reading tea leaves, but he doesn’t see the pandemic-era housing boom lasting much longer.
“I think we’re going to see some correction to what people are paying for properties in Stowe,” he said.
