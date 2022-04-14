The town of Stowe, arguably more than most Vermont communities, is at first glance, a white and wealthy community.
That makes it even more important to make sure the town makes people who don’t fall into those two categories feel welcome.
“We’re a fairly homogenous community, at least on the surface,” Brian Leven, a Stowe resident and one of the authors of a declaration of inclusivity adopted by the town, said. “The more homogenous we are, we still have marginalized groups in our communities, and they’re marginalized even more by that homogeneity.”
Leven added that, with all the countless visitors Stowe receives every year — he didn’t mention the 21 percent population growth in the last census, but there’s that, too — the town becomes quite diverse.
Leven, who was first appointed in 2015 as one of two Stowe representatives on the board of the Lamoille County Planning Commission, said a little over a year ago the commission formed an ad hoc group that calls itself JEDI, which stands for Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion — and, you know, sounds like the noble knights tasked with upholding peace throughout the universe.
Leven said there are about 40 Vermont towns and cities, as well as other regional planning commissions, that have adopted similar statements.
“I’ve yet to see any two that are exactly the same,” he said.
Here’s Stowe’s declaration of inclusivity, in its entirety:
“The Town of Stowe welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, family status, age, or ability, and wants everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community. As a town, we formally condemn discrimination in all of its forms, commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community. As a town, we formally condemn discrimination in all its forms, commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community, and will strive to ensure all of our actions, policies, and operating procedures reflect this commitment. The Town of Stowe has and will continue to be a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.”
Leven said the important features of Stowe’s declaration are the parts that embrace equity, inclusivity and diversity and the parts that call out the opposite of those virtues.
“There’s a real condemnation of discrimination in all its forms, and I think those are two essential elements of this declaration,” Leven said.
Unlike in other towns that have taken more tortuous routes toward adopting similar statements, or that have been reluctant to do so, most of the brief conversation among Stowe officials was about how much they like the declaration. In fact, the only amendment made to the declaration was to add something suggested by a member of the audience — the inclusion of “family status” among the list of attributes identifying various groups of people.
Selectboard member Lisa Hagerty said sometimes it can be frustrating to watch how long a process can take to wend its way through government, but she was moved to tears just reading Stowe’s declaration.
“I don’t mean that in a dramatic way, and it took me by surprise, but when I read through it, I thought it was really beautiful, and I found myself very emotional,” Hagerty said.
Leven said although the JEDI group crafted the statement and forwarded it on to the selectboard for its adoption, it’s now up to the town to be the change it supports on paper.
“We’re elated for you to take some ownership of this,” he said. “I hope that this is actually a living declaration, and it’s something that, as things change, can even be amended to include more groups we have not thought of.”
