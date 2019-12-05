The Stowe Select Board has adopted a resolution suggested by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns — available online at bit.ly/stowecannabis — that calls for greater oversight for retail cannabis shops and collection of local tax revenue for cannabis sales.
Currently, cannabis possession and personal cultivation are legal, while retail sale and commercial cultivation are not. However, the state Senate passed a bill this year to establish commercial regulations.
Stowe Town Manager Charles Safford — who’s on the Vermont League’s board of directors — noted that current legislation does not require a municipality to vote to opt in if it wants to allow retail and commercial cannabis businesses.
“Should you, like with medical dispensaries, be able to opt in?” Safford asked the board.
The resolution also calls for a 5 percent local tax on the sale of cannabis, with 70 percent of the revenue retained by the municipality and the remaining 30 percent pooled and redistributed to municipalities that do not host retail cannabis establishments.
“I’m always all for greater revenue at the local level,” said board member Billy Adams, who — along with his fellow board members — voted in favor of the resolution.
• As it does every year, the select board has approved a list of roads in town where snowmobiles may be operated. The complete list can be found at bit.ly/stowesnowmobile.
— Josh O’Gorman