The Current, a center for contemporary art, and Visura, a global platform for visual storytellers, have announced that Brazilian-Argentinian investigative artist, photographer, researcher and activist Júlia Pontés and Moroccan documentary photographer M’hammed Kilito are the recipients of the 2022 Artist-in-Residence Award.
The award is an invite-only opportunity selected by The Current’s executive director Rachel Moore and Visura founder Adriana Teresa Letorney to participate in a two-week residency in Stowe.
Both Kilito and Pontés will receive the 2022 Visura Grant for Visual Journalists and a $2,000 cash prize to continue their work.
The theme for this year’s grant is focused on climate change, environmental justice, gender equality, racial justice, and human rights.
“Júlia Pontés is one of the most impressive emerging artists of our time doing extraordinarily important work. Her practice is steeped in the research of mining, the political implications and the resulting social and environmental devastation in Brazil,” said Moore.
Pontés explores digital and analog media, especially challenging and often pushing the medium’s physical limitations. Some of her aerial images are produced with an adapted large format film camera.
Pontés will have a designated wing of gallery space to continue working on a mining visual survey focused on extractivism and mining explorations in her home state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
Kilito will use his cash prize to continue working on “Before it’s gone,” an ongoing project that highlights the multidimensional issues of oasis degradation in Morocco and its impact on its inhabitants.
Based in Rabat, Kilito’s work focuses on capturing narratives that help understand the relationship between groups or individuals and their environments, by covering issues related to cultural identity, the sociology of work and climate change. His hope with this visual project is to draw attention to this situation by alerting public opinion, policy makers and concerned organizations. He also wants to protect the ancestral heritage of the nomadic culture in Morocco, as well as the preservation of the oasis ecosystem.
“I decided to work on this project to highlight these multiple concerns rarely covered by the media and largely unknown to the general public,” Kilito wrote in his proposal. “My research also aims to better understand different approaches, practices, and programs applied to the valorization, conservation, and sustainable development of heritage sites such as the oasis, which are known to be environmentally sensitive.”
