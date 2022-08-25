The Current, a center for contemporary art, and Visura, a global platform for visual storytellers, have announced that Brazilian-Argentinian investigative artist, photographer, researcher and activist Júlia Pontés and Moroccan documentary photographer M’hammed Kilito are the recipients of the 2022 Artist-in-Residence Award.

The award is an invite-only opportunity selected by The Current’s executive director Rachel Moore and Visura founder Adriana Teresa Letorney to participate in a two-week residency in Stowe.

