Often, kids and teens don’t have much of say in the matters of kids and teens, since the adults are so busy telling them how it is or, gosh forbid, how it used to be — “back in my day …”
A new student-led initiative hatched by a Stowe High School senior aims to change that, by integrating youth voice in all the places where the adults call the shots.
The initiative is called the Quality Youth Development Project and is aimed at implementing community actions that “support, engage, inspire and empower youth.”
According to Kate Lewton, a Stowe High School senior and the head of a steering committee made up of other Stowe teenagers, Lewton and her crew aim to get Stowe designated as one of a very small handful of Vermont towns certified as a Quality Youth Development community.
“The goal is for youth to have a role and a voice and feel like they’re important and part of the community,” Lewton said last week during a Zoom meeting with the steering committee. “It’s pretty exciting, because it’ll show that Stowe has a trust and engagement and overall interest in town for youth.”
According to mentor David Voegele, the executive director of the Quality Youth Development program nationally, Essex and Middlebury are the first two such communities and Stowe, along with Brattleboro, isn’t far behind. He chalks that up to the hard work Lewton put in over the summer.
“This will be a process of leadership development for the youth on the steering committee, a process by which they gain additional outreach and communication skills, and a process by which they will, hopefully, gain further confidence in their own abilities, and a demonstration of resiliency,” Voegele said. “And Kate has already hit the bar for resiliency. She worked for three months, and through about 100 emails, trying to get someone else to join.”
Fellow senior Cole Heidelberger was the first person Lewton recruited to join her, and “it started to snowball at that point.” Now, there are more than a half dozen on the committee.
One of them, Nora Slaughter, an 11th grader, said she became interested in youth involvement learning about Martin Luther King, who urged young people to protest because they couldn’t be sent to jail.
“I think a lot of adults underestimate what young people have to say,” Slaughter said. “Especially right now, when our generation is doing so much with all these movements, it’s super important that we all feel comfortable being able to speak out, being able to have our voices heard and being able to just be comfortable in our own town.”
According to Lewton, to become a certified Quality Youth Development town, the town must achieve several “benchmarks” that, little by little, add more youth voice to the town. She and her crew have already accomplished some of them.
The 10 benchmarks
• Welcoming, inclusive and accessible space in the community for any youth (including LBGTQ youth, youth of color, disadvantaged youth) to gather safely when out of school.
• Funding by the community in support of youth programs. This can include program funding, or donated space, equipment or services, but must have an annual cash value of $25 per kid under 18. So, if a town has 1,000 people under 18, that would be $25,000 going toward non-school youth programs.
Heidelberger said he was pleased to find this benchmark easy to achieve, since the town of Stowe already has a sizable portion of its budget dedicated to youth services, particularly through the parks and recreation department.
• Professional youth-mentoring program(s) within the community. The mentoring needs to be available to at least 5 percent of the overall population of youth eligible for free and reduced lunch at local schools.
• An elected community youth council, consisting of middle and high school age students that will advise the community on issues directly and indirectly related to youth — and will promote community service by youth.
Importantly, the election must be public and is not to be confused with a school-based student council. Think of it as a selectboard for youth.
• Posters displayed by downtown businesses that indicate “Youth Are Welcome!” Already, several businesses in Stowe have displayed the posters, giving the Stowe steering committee a checkmark on this benchmark.
• The engagement of youth as members of the board of directors of local non-profits providing services to youth.
• Youth access to social service resource information outside of a school setting.
• An annual youth conference or legislative forum for middle/high school age students. This would involve a variety of speakers and activities. For instance, a legislative forum would see youth meeting with state and local elected officials.
• Effective recruitment of young people for local government committees. Examples include an education task force, a municipal government committee, or a steering commute for a public event. Again, the goal is to let the youth shape how their town operates.
• Internship/employment opportunities for youth in local government and businesses. That’s another benchmark Lewton was able to solidify early, by working with Roger Murphy, the Stowe High brain behind the SHINE internship program.
Lewton said one of the long-term goals is to have a third place of sorts — not home and not school, but a place of their own. That will be especially helpful during the winters.
“It’s brutal in the winter,” she said. “So, just having a place that kids could go to after school would be really nice for the town.”
